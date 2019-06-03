Watch out for ‘hidden’ calories in rendang, kuih, satay, and other Raya favourites

Be mindful of what goes onto your plate this festive season. — Pixabay pic

PETALING JAYA, June 3 — There may be more calories in your favourite Hari Raya dishes than you think.

The use of fatty ingredients like coconut milk, sugar, margarine, and butter commonly found in festive foods can contribute to extra inches on your waistline if you’re not careful.

It’s even more difficult for those with chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension to navigate the holidays without sacrificing their health.

Malaysian Dietitians’ Association (MDA) president Prof Dr Winnie Chee recently shared some useful tips with Malay Mail on how to cultivate better eating habits this Hari Raya.

Counting calories

It’s easy for the numbers to add up during the festive season. — Picture by Choo Choy May

According to Chee, some of the most calorie-rich Hari Raya foods include briyani rice (487 calories per plate), soto ayam (403 calories per bowl), and lontong (a serving with vegetables and tempeh equals 350 calories).

Two small pieces of rendang add up to 112 calories while five sticks of grilled satay make up 200 calories.

When it comes to dessert, each piece of kuih lapis counts for 157 calories while a serving of dodol clocks in at 71 calories.

The less sinful sweet treats are kuih bahulu and kuih wajik, which are 40 and 63 calories per piece respectively.

With so many buffets and open houses to attend, even the most health-conscious individual might find themselves eating a little more with so many delicious offerings up for the taking.

Chee advises Malaysians to pick lower-calorie options during big feasts, such as choosing lontong over white rice, fruits over kuih, and drinking plain water instead of sugar-laden syrups and cordials.

Mindful eating

Prioritise catching up with loved ones rather than focusing on food can be an effective way to curb overeating. — Pexels pic

Malaysians can take a leaf out of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s book when it comes to mealtimes.

The 93-year-old once shared how the secret to his long life was to stop eating “when the food tastes good”.

Chee echoes that advice, encouraging people to be more conscious of what’s on their plate to avoid overeating.

“Eat slowly and have more conversations. It takes 20 minutes for your brain to catch up with your stomach and tell you that you’re full.

“Be mindful and aware of your portion sizes and fill the plate with more vegetables and salads, and have smaller portions of oily rice and dishes like meat, rendang, and serunding,” she said.

Planning ahead will also keep your diet in check, so if you know you’re going to have a heavy lunch, have a light breakfast and indulge less during dinner.

Similar rules apply to those living with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

Close monitoring of blood sugar and blood pressure levels along with carbohydrate control can help individuals enjoy the holidays without putting a burden on their bodies.

Stay active

Do your best to keep the body moving this Raya. — Pexels pic

Though Ramadan might be coming to an end, Chee said that exercising and continuing to fast occasionally can give the body a break from all the fatty and sugary foods consumed during the festive season.

“Usually there will be additional open houses for s whole month, so it’s best to get back to routine healthy eating and exercise during the weekdays to make up for the extra calories eaten during weekends.

“Some of my Muslim friends continue doing a few days of fasting a week which can be beneficial as well.”

While it may not always be convenient to go for a jog outside due to the weather, Malaysians can always hit the gym or do simple workouts at home instead.

Healthier home cooking

Take note of some healthier alternatives while whipping up meals this Hari Raya. — Unsplash pic

Substituting certain ingredients during cooking can result in healthier dishes when preparing a Hari Raya spread.

Chee advised home cooks to replace regular coconut milk with a low-fat equivalent, as well as using low-fat milk in place of condensed milk.

When it comes to baking, ditch white flour for wholemeal flour which can enrich your Hari Raya cookies with more fibre and nutrients.

Adding more vegetables to dishes and opting for roasting instead of deep frying ingredients can also provide health-conscious foodies with some respite.

Cooking at home allows people to be more aware of what goes into their food, though Chee says encouraging people to prepare their own meals is a problem in Malaysia where eating out is an affordable luxury.

She added that low health literacy and awareness about food and nutrition, along with misinformation floating around on the Internet, are also factors which are preventing Malaysians from forming healthy eating habits.