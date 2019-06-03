Malay Mail

Melania Trump wears elegant Dolce & Gabbana dress to meet Queen Elizabeth

Published 22 minutes ago on 03 June 2019

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth review items from the Royal Collection at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 3, 2019. — Reuters pic
LONDON, June 3 — Melania Trump wore an elegant white below-the-knee Dolce & Gabbana dress with navy blue collar and belt and a custom hat by Herve Pierre when she met Queen Elizabeth today at Buckingham Palace.

US President Donald Trump and Melania had lunch with the queen and were shown around a collection of items with significance for US relations before a tour of Westminster Abbey.

The First Lady referenced her destination when she departed Washington in a Gucci dress that featured images of London landmarks Big Ben, Tower Bridge and a double-decker bus.

She disembarked Air Force One in Stansted, England, wearing and navy pencil skirt and jacket and an archive print pussy-bow blouse by British label Burberry. — Reuters

