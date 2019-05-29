Durian fest and other fun-filled adventures at Genting Resort this school holiday season (VIDEO)

The Genting Durian Festival brings together three of the most prominent orchards from around Malaysia. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GENTING HIGHLANDS, May 29 ― In the spirit of the school holidays and Hari Raya break, Resorts World Genting (RWG) has geared up to be a hive of fun-filled activities for the whole family.

Plenty of special and seasonal events have been planned across the mountain-top resort.

This includes a a durian festival, an 80-year history of Batman anniversary celebration, awe-inspiring acrobatic shows and a child-friendly Heroes Adventurous Holidays showcase to keep guests busy.

RWG entertainment and events vice-president Kevin Tann said the group had pulled out all the stops to provide one-of-a-kind activities and showcases that could not be found nowhere else.

Wondering what to expect at the resort? Here’s a glimpse of the happenings:

Durian lovers can expect to sample various types of durians ranging from XO, Tekka, D24, Musang King, Red Prawn and the rare Black Thorn varieties throughout the festival. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Genting Durian Festival ― Your annual date with the King

A must for all durian lovers!

Available until September 16, the festival brings together three of Malaysia’s prominent durian orchards ― Durian Republic from Penang, Weng Fatt Orchard Trading from Raub in Pahang and the local champion May Jie Gohtong Trading from Gohtong Jaya in Genting Highlands.

Visitors can expect to sample various types of durians ranging from XO, Tekka, D24, Musang King, Udang Merah and the rare Black Thorn along with other durian delicacies like ice cream, cendol.

There are also other in-season fruits, including mangosteen and rambutan.

With over 50 tonnes of durian supplies throughout the four-month event, durian aficionados may choose to savour freshly-opened durians at the festival or take-away the thorny fruit (in vacuum-sealed packaging) to continue the banquet at home.

There will also be the popular Fatimah Product Enterprise from Malacca, offering refreshing servings of coconut.

Famous for the Kelapa Lambung performance that thrills visitors to Jonker Street ― where coconut water encased in freshly-grated flesh is juggled and flung to heights as high as three metres.

Purveyor Shaiful will be showcasing his entertaining silat-based act to the visitors throughout the festival.

Celebrating 80 years of Batman

Fans of The Dark Knight can look out for an exciting array of activities and exhibition spread throughout the SkyAvenue mall as the resort celebrates the 80th anniversary of the comic superhero icon until July 10.

Titled The Call Is Out, the world’s first Batman audio-visual show showcases the heroic tales and history of the Bat Family and their memorable villains like Joker, Penguin, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Two-Face and Riddler in an epic show on SkySymphony’s massive 360 degree wraparound LED screens and 1,001 winch balls display system set to a pulsating soundtrack.

Resorts World Genting celebrates the 80th anniversary of Batman with exciting array of activities at the SkyAvenue mall. ― Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

The Batman Experience, jointly produced by Resorts World Genting and Warner Bros Consumer Products, also spans many other Batman activities under the tagline #Batman80RWG and #LongLiveTheBat.

To further entertain the spectators, a live song-and-dance theatrical production titled Batman & Robin vs The Joker will take place three times a day on selected dates, followed by a meet and greet session at SkyAvenue.

The fans can also snap photos with life-sized statues of Batman and 1:1 replicas of the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman film and the 2017 Justice League film.

Imaginatricks

Fancy an action-packed show fussing an astonishing blend of tricks, acrobatics, dance and comedy?

If so, head over to Genting International Showroom to catch an adrenaline pumping spectacle aptly called “Imaginatricks”.

With daily shows until November 10 and from November 19 until May 24, 2020, the variety show promises to be a rollercoaster ride of jaw-dropping stunts and spectacular feats.

Imaginatricks show will feature a blend of action-packed tricks, acrobatics, dance and comedy. ― Picture courtesy of Resorts World Genting

Get ready to be astounded by the circus and comedy talents of Ukrainian comedian Oleksii Krasnykh, ice skating champions Aleksander Popov and Elena Efaeva, the basketball acrobatics of Hungary’s sports theatre group Face Team and the award-winning Colombian acrobat troupe The Gerlings and their death-defying Highwire and Wheel of Suspense acts.

Ticket prices start at RM96 for Gallery seats to RM196 for preferred seats.

An additional processing fee of RM4 applies.

Genting Great Sale

Perfect for shopaholics who like to shop till they drop.

The Genting Great Sales is back with discounts up to 70 per cent and exclusive redemptions at more than 420 participating outlets.

The promotion, which will run until June 9, offers shoppers a huge range of sales across the SkyAvenue, First World Plaza and Awana SkyCentral.

Resorts World Genting unveils its refreshed mascots comprising of Tabby, Allie, Joe, Callie, Benny and Geno. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Genting’s Highland Heroes Adventurous Holidays

Besides adventure, thrills and shopping, the resort is also bringing back its refreshed lovable animal mascots comprising of Tabby, Allie, Joe, Callie, Benny and Geno.

Coming alive this school holidays, the mascots are set to give the entire family a fantastic treat until June 30 at the mall’s Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park and special events at the Pavilion.

An illuminated forest has also been planted at the Pavilion, featuring life-sized statues of the mascots.

The illuminated forest at the Pavilion offers children various fun activates, including digital colouring workshop. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Along the multi-coloured jungle scene, the children will be delighted with multiple fun activities, including digital colouring workshop, augmented reality dance and photo opportunity with the mascots.

For more information visit here or call 03-2718 1118.