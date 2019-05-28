RM50,000 tudung bought by Pahang businesswoman is world’s most expensive hijab

The most expensive tudung in the world is priced at RM50,000. ― Picture via Facebook/ Bawal Exclusive

PETALING JAYA, May 28 ― The previous record held for most expensive tudung priced at RM33,000 last year has been erased by a new record of RM50,000.

Bawal Exclusive, a company dealing in luxury hijabs, presented the pricey tudung to ByQiss by Bawal Exclusive boutique owner Datin Hamizan Putih during a buka puasa event organised by the company and Swarovski.

Commissioned by a 35-year-old businesswoman from Kuantan, Pahang, Bawal Exclusive founder Haliza Maysuri, said the tudung was wholly manufactured in Austria.

Proof is in the price tag. ― Picture via Facebook/ Bawal Exclusive

“Inspired by a flowery desert to match the personality of the owner, it took three months from order to the finished product.

“More than 10 coloured Swarovskis were used, and the price includes the cost of the services by Swarovski's professional designer and other costs of production in Austria.”

The hefty price tag has been the topic of discussion for many on social media, with some branding it an unnecessary extravagance, and others defending the creation.

The pricey hijab was a custom design by Swarovski's in-house designer. ― Picture via Facebook/ Bawal Exclusive

On Bawal Exclusive’s Facebook, Norizlina Rahim said, “There is no need to question the price. Those who have Swarovski know its price,” adding that, “many have the perception, a tudung must be cheap”.

Bangkit Sedar commented that the tudung had better be, “sin proof and hellfire proof” because the function of the hijab was to protect a woman’s modesty, not invite compliments to the wearer.

A Facebook follower of the page by the name of Mahlil MadZin had a unique take of things, saying it was hilarious that a RM50,000 tudung would tire the wearer out of justifying the price.

“Others who buy cheaper alternatives would show off the price of it to show off how much they had splurged.”