World's fastest bullet train starts test runs in Japan (VIDEO)

JR East unveils to the media its new test bullet train 'ALFA-X' in Rifu, Miyagi prefecture on May 9, 2019. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, May 14 ― The world's fastest bullet train conducted its first test runs recently, which at its peak, can top out at speeds of up to 400km/hr (248mph).

On Friday, East Japan Railway Co (JR East) unveiled their next-generation Alfa-X train which is scheduled to enter full service in 2030.

Before then, the 10-car train will perform regular test runs for three years, reports Bloomberg.

The sleek train features a longer-than-usual aerodynamic nose designed to increase wind resistance when entering tunnels.

When it goes into full service, the train will run on the Tohoku and Hokkaido Shinkansen lines.

And while the Alfa-X can travel at speeds of 400 km/hr, it will operate at 360 km/hr when carrying passengers, Bloomberg adds.

As far as records go, Alfa-X may lead in the category of bullet trains but it falls short of the Shanghai Maglev train, which tops out at 430km/hr (267 mph) thanks to levitating magnetic technology. ― AFP-Relaxnews