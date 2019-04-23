Working three jobs to support family, Johorean man earns respect on Twitter

Muhamad Zhariff Zikry Zainur works three jobs in Kulai, Johor. — Picture from Twitter/@ZareppZikry

PETALING JAYA, April 23 — A 21-year-old man from Kulai, Johor has earned the respect of social media users by holding down three jobs.

Muhamad Zhariff Zikry Zainur gained Twitter fame when he tweeted about working three jobs adding that he was doing it for his mother and siblings.

Penat buat 3kerja dalam sehari. Tapi ni semua bukan untuk aku. Semua untuk mak dgn adik adik aku. Biarlah aku penat janji dpt tlg diorang. Tak pandai belajar nak banggakan mak. Semoga Allah permudahkan urusanku. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2YP0WzoCpp — Zarep. (@ZareppZikry) April 16, 2019

Mstar quoted him as saying that he worked as City Link Express despatch rider in Kulai, Johor, delivering goods for Ninja Van and worked nights as a deliveryman for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

He works from 8.30am until midnight from Mondays to Saturdays and earns RM2,700 monthly.

“I know my family is not rich so I'm doing my best to help them. My father works as a labourer and earns RM1,400 to support our family,” he was quoted as saying.

“My mother doesn't work and is a full time homemaker. I know I am not good at studying and cannot make them proud. Maybe this is my way of repaying them while I still can.”

Twitter users duly commented positively on his post with one user, @aienwithblackcase sharing that his experience of working as a despatch rider and newspaper deliveryman, and delivered burgers at night.

“Penat tapi enjoy. Maklum la belajar tak sampai menara gading (Tiring but I enjoyed it. Didn't study to make it to university),” he tweeted.