Grace Elizabeth is the newest Victoria’s Secret angel

Grace Elizabeth has been officially named a Victoria's Secret Angel. — Picture courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

NEW YORK, April 12 — Another ‘Angel’ has just got her wings, an umpteenth announcement and one that appears to be a fresh note for the lingerie brand. Grace Elizabeth has joined the likes of Barbara Palvin, Alexina Graham, and Leomie Anderson, to become part of a very select family of Victoria’s Secret Angels.

At only 22, Grace Elizabeth is one of the most promising models of her generation, and Victoria’s Secret is showing its forward-looking vision by naming her as its newest Angel. The young model will now march with her wings spread alongside a host of established models such as Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Josephine Skriver, and Lily Aldridge.

Hailing from Florida, Grace Elizabeth has experienced a dazzling ascent in only four years of her career and is now one of the most sought-after models, whether it be for luxury fashion houses or fashion magazines. A favourite with designers, there is no stopping this American model who seems omnipresent on catwalks and, increasingly, in advertising campaigns for ready-to-wear brands.

The face of Guess in 2015, Grace Elizabeth quickly made a name for herself, appearing on catwalks for labels such as Dolce & Gabbana, Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren, Versace, Fendi and Chanel. At the same time, the model continued to rack up advertising campaigns for Michael Kors, Max Mara, Zara, and Chanel, and all this while being on the cover of a multitude of magazines.

The American model took her first steps on the Victoria Secret’s runway at the brand’s 2016 fashion show in Paris. She also took part in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018 in Shanghai and New York respectively. For the young model, the 2019 edition will be extra special because it will be the first time that she will walk as an Angel for the famous lingerie brand. — AFP-Relaxnews