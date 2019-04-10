Here’s the AirAsia crew member who told people to leave their partners behind in an emergency

AirAsia cabin crew member Fitri Zubir says that the airline’s fun and friendly culture helps him come up with creative ideas for announcements. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia

PETALING JAYA, April 10 — Most flight passengers would rather fiddle with their mobile phones than pay attention to the safety briefing before take off.

AirAsia cabin crew member Fitri Zubir figured that adding a touch of comedy into his announcements would help perk up the ears of passengers.

His idea paid off and a video of his hilarious safety briefing recently went viral on Twitter with more than 29,000 retweets and 19,000 likes so far.

“Semasa kecemasan, tinggalkan barang2 anda, teman lelaki anda, teman perempuan anda” 😂😂😂 haiyoo this pilot high af pic.twitter.com/1goWbMSXWx — azrul (@AzrulAkmal1216) April 4, 2019

“During an emergency, leave all your belongings, your boyfriend, and your girlfriend behind when exiting the plane,” said Fitri in the announcement.

Passengers can be heard giggling in the background of the video as he delivers the lines in a deadpan manner.

“Safety guidelines can be found on a card in your seat pocket. Please read it thoroughly, there are many interesting pictures in it except me,” said Fitri in the video.

The flight attendant told Malay Mail that he was inspired by an AirAsia senior cabin crew member named Quinton Dinesh who gained popularity back in 2012 for his own comedic safety briefing.

“Since then, I took my own spin to make it more concise and clear,” said Fitri.

Fitri credits the fun and friendly working culture at AirAsia for allowing him to incorporate silly jokes in his announcements.

“We enjoy sharing ideas and solutions to make things even better and everyone is encouraged to come up with creative ways to engage our guests.”

Fitri has also been grabbing attention for another inflight announcement he made once the plane had landed at klia2.

Using an exaggerated British accent, he informs passengers to keep their seatbelts fastened and take care when opening the overhead compartment.

Part 2. Same pilot. Kali ni version English time landing pulak. Thank you Airasia and Caption Khalid for making our 1 hour flight worthwhile pic.twitter.com/VgcSLjmMJv — azrul (@AzrulAkmal1216) April 4, 2019

Despite the funny elements in his announcements, Fitri said he still practiced a lot to make sure passengers could understand the safety guidelines with clarity.

“Where safety is concerned, every little thing matters. Hence, practice makes perfect as it is also very important that our guests are clear about the safety procedures.

“While a creative announcement definitely catches the attention, safety is still our utmost priority and everything we do has to be aligned with the standard safety announcement.”