AirAsia offers promotional all-in-fares from KL to Quanzhou

AirAsia planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — AirAsia is offering promotional all-in-fares from RM99 to Quanzhou in Fujian, China, in conjunction with the launch of the new daily direct route from Kuala Lumpur commencing on May 1, 2019.

In a statement today, the low-cost carrier said that the promotion is only for AirAsia member fares for one-way travel inclusive of taxes.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said the Kuala Lumpur-Quanzhou service further grows its footprint of unique destinations in China and provides greater accessibility to Malaysian and Chinese travellers.

“AirAsia has been championing connectivity to China’s secondary cities such as Guilin, Shantou and Nanning. As we continue to expand in China, we look forward to exploring opportunities to connect our other secondary hubs in Malaysia to China as well,” he said.

Once one of the world’s biggest ports and the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, Quanzhou was known to Arab traders as Zaiton and was praised by Marco Polo as the “one of the two greatest havens in the world for commerce.”

Thanks to its status as a major trading port for more than three centuries, Quanzhou remains a melting pot of diverse cultures and religions, and boasts many Buddhist and Hindu temples, mosques and churches, as well as museums celebrating its proud maritime heritage.

Booking can be made at airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app from now until April 14, 2019, for travel from May 1 to October 26, 2019. — Bernama