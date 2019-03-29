Bangkok Travel Guide, Part 3: Temple treks and market mazes

Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha), one of Bangkok’s magnificent Buddhist temples. — Picture by CK Lim

BANGKOK, March 29 — Whether it’s embarking on a tour of all the grand temples or navigating the colourful mazes of markets, Bangkok has something for everyone. There is much to keep you occupied for hours and days. The only question that remains is, “What shall I do first?”

Perhaps begin by joining worshippers at a wat, one of Bangkok’s magnificent temples. Be it Wat Arun Ratchawararam (Temple of Dawn) or Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha), it is breathtaking to observe the shared faith and the sense of kinship and nationhood it fosters as devotees kneel down in solemn prayer and bow to monks, their hands clasped together near their forehead in a gesture known as a wai.

The reach of Buddhism in Thailand, mainly of the Theravada school, extends far beyond the country’s shores.

Supplicants come from as far as Taiwan to visit temples to pray for wishes (xuyuan) and vow to return with offerings upon fulfilment (huanyuan). Thanks can come in the form of prayers, donations to the temple and other acts of charity.

Temple life is deeply entrenched in everyday life too. Young Thai boys and men do their ordination — short stints as novice monks — and the faithful will offer alms early in the morning as the monks go on their rounds.

Endless shopping opportunities at Chatuchak Weekend Market. — Picture by CK Lim

While there are plenty of modern shopping malls in Bangkok, including the touristy Central World and the youth-centric Siam Paragon, most visitors are looking for bargains with a little bit of local flavour. This means making the trek to one of the capital’s many markets.

Almost everyone makes a beeline to the Chatuchak Weekend Market, which has both BTS and MRT stations nearby. This is the market of all markets in Bangkok — around 15,000 booths over a one-kilometre stretch — as you can find just about anything you want here.

Indeed, the market is so huge there are 27 clearly defined sections for wares such as handicraft and pottery, clothes and perfumes, wooden furniture, souvenirs and more.

Another major draw is the Ratchada Train Market, located behind the Esplanade mall and accessible via MRT.

It’s actually not the original train market; the first Rod Fai Market is situated farther from the city centre in Srinakarin, which makes the Ratchada branch more convenient.

More of a night bazaar, expect crowds hunting antiques and curios after sundown, many of whom jostle for a seat at one of the many food stalls.

Experience an authentic Thai massage. — Picture by CK Lim

And what would a getaway to Bangkok be without enjoying an authentic Thai massage? There’s at least one massage parlour on every soi if not an entire row of them. (They are as ubiquitous here as konbinis are in Tokyo truly!)

While most places would offer an array of massages including oil and aromatherapy massages, there’s nothing like an honest-to-goodness traditional Thai massage to rid you of all your knots and aches.

Work up a sweat at Lumphini Park. — Picture by CK Lim

Bangkokians are a health-conscious people. It’s not hard to spot a gym at nearly every office building and condominium.

But to get out of the stale, air-conditioned environment for a bit of fresh air, many locals and visitors head to one of the capital’s many verdant parks such as the 142-acre Lumphini Park to exercise outdoors.

Besides well-trodden jogging tracks, you’d find many fitness buffs training at outdoor gyms, lifting weights — some made from rusty metal pipes and enormous tyres, which add to the grungy street workout ambience — and doing pull-ups on the bars. Nothing like a good sweat during a vacation... right?

To cool off after all that muscle-building perspiration, a chilled beverage or two seems to be in order.

This is also an opportunity to partake in the favourite activity of young Bangkokians — café hopping! The city is easily one of the world’s great coffee capitals.

Eiah Sae, an old-school Thai coffee shop, makes for an unconventional stop on your Bangkok cafe hop. — Picture by CK Lim

Beyond a quick pick-me-up at a local coffee chain (Café Amazon being the nation’s quirky and rainforest-themed answer to Starbucks — and just as omnipresent) however, Bangkok is also home to a whole spectrum of caffeine havens.

From third wave specialists such as Brave Roasters in Siam Discovery and Some Time Blue in Ari to old-school flannel style drip coffee at Eiah Sae, a Thai-style kopitiam in Yaowarat.

Finally, for those seeking something off the beaten track, why not head to the Rama VIII Bridge crossing the Chao Phraya River. As the Venice of the East, Bangkok has plenty of canals and rivers, and with that, more than its fair share of bridges.

Rama VIII Bridge with its iconic inverted-Y pylon. — Picture by CK Lim

The Rama VIII Bridge was once one of the world’s largest asymmetrical cable-stayed bridges with its iconic inverted-Y pylon, making it quite stunning to behold.

For many lovebirds, it has also become a pilgrimage site of sorts as they pay homage to the spirit of young love.

Many re-enact the climatic scene from SOTUS, a highly-rated Thai drama series, where the two romantic leads profess their love for each other. How’s that for Bangkok with a difference?

All that sightseeing and activity would light up even the most wan of appetites. Look out for the next part of this guide to discover what Thai delicacies you ought not miss!

