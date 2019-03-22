Dignity for Children Foundation launches art space for children in Sentul

(From left) Co-founders of Dignity for Children Foundation Petrina and Elisha Satvinder with BNP Paribas Malaysia Head of Territory Philippe Aroyo and BNP Paribas Asset Management Malaysia CEO Angelia Chin-Sharpe at the launch of the ‘art X dignity’ art space in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur. — Dignity for Children Foundation pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Dignity for Children Foundation, which is known for its work with underprivileged children, has launched “art X dignity”, an art space for students in Sentul.

The Dignity Children for Foundation is a Malaysian non-governmental organisation established in 1998, which currently cares for over 1,100 children aged one to 18 in Sentul.

Its vision is to nurture and empower underprivileged children through transformative education and “art x dignity” is Dignity’s fifth transformational enterprise.

“It acts as a haven for the practice of various art forms and a safe space for the refugee students to express themselves artistically, be healed and inspired,” it said in a press release.

The VIPs of the launch unveil the ‘art X dignity’ sign with the help of a young student. — Dignity for Children Foundation pic

The other four enterprises that Dignity established are “cut X dignity”; a hairstyling course, “eat X dignity”; F&B and cafe management training, “sew X dignity”; a sewing and design course and “grow X dignity”; a growing and harvesting fresh produce course.

With the help of BNP Paribas as the official sponsor of the “art X dignity” space, the launch of the new art space in Sentul Boulevard is another effort by Dignity that moved them further towards their long-term goals of having students learn by engaging all their senses.

The art programme will offer three different modules of art — Arts and Crafts, Fine Arts and Performing Arts.

A group of young students colouring and drawing at the new art space in Sentul. — Dignity for Children Foundation pic

The art space was launched by co-founder of Dignity for Children Foundation Reverend Elisha Satvinder, BNP Paribas Malaysia Head of Territory, Philippe Aroyo and BNP Paribas Asset Management Malaysia CEO, Angelia Chin-Sharpe

At the launch, Elisha said artistic learning had always been a part of the foundation’s curriculum which emphasises on the development and restoration of self-confidence and self-esteem for children.

“Art can act as a powerful advocacy tool for the children to communicate their stories, their dreams and desires to the world.

“Moreover, art acts as a universal language for personal expression for them to realise their own unique potential,” added Elisha.

BNP Paribas sponsored “art X dignity” through their BNP Paribas Foundation Dream Up educational programme which nurtures youths through regular training and practice in artistic fields.

BNP Paribas’ educational foundation will donate €20,000 (RM92,000) each year for three years to the “art X dignity” programme to help keep young students’ art space running.

“We hope that our continued support of Dignity and their art initiative will help children to unleash their artistic creativity whilst rebuilding their self-confidence, BNP Paribas strongly believes in the positive impact of art,” said Aroyo.