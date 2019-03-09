AirAsia offering five million promotional seats

An AirAsia plane is seen on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport August 19, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Budget airline AirAsia is offering five million promotional seats and this time with a bundle of discounts for hotels, add-ons and duty-free products.

Promotional all-in members fares are up for grabs from as low as RM12 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuantan, Johor Baru, Kota Baru and Penang, and from RM36 for flights to Can Tho, Padang, Hua Hin, Siem Reap, Banda Aceh, and many more.

“Fly with AirAsia X (long-haul, low-cost affiliate affiliate of AirAsia Bhd) from as low as RM199 for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tianjin, Gold Coast, Osaka, Seoul, Honolulu and others.

“For comfort and perks, the Premium Flatbed from Kuala Lumpur to Jaipur, Taipei, Chengdu, Fukuoka, Jeju from only RM699,” AirAsia said in a statement today.

Bookings can be done at airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from March 11-17, 2019 for travel between September 1, 2019 and June 2, 2020. — Bernama