LBS Foundation pledges RM3m for firefly park and Kampung Kuantan

Selangor's Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin (centre) at the MoU signing ceremony between Kuala Selangor District Council chief Rahila Rahmat (left) and LBS Bina executive director Datuk Cynthia Lim Mooi Pang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA SELANGOR, Feb 25 — LBS Foundation has pledged a generous sum of RM3 million to help address various needs and concerns of the Kuala Selangor community.

The philanthropic arm of township developer LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS) joined hands with the Kuala Selangor District Council (MDKS) to embark on a three-year project which will give local residents a new lease of life, particularly for those living in the Kampung Kuantan area.

Renovation work for the Kampung Kuantan Firefly Park including upgrading its main entrance and ticket booth, procuring new safety jackets, and identifying platforms for local traders to market goods made of mangrove plants are among the planned initiatives.

Efforts will also go into conserving the habitat of the lightning bugs along the Selangor River, a natural haven that houses one of the biggest firefly colonies in the world.

The Kampung Kuantan community is set to receive further help from LBS Foundation over the coming years with a focus on three core areas: local tourism, education, and health.

LBS Foundation chair of trustee and LBS managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San said that the company is set on helping the government to build a sustainable and progressive nation.

“We hope to play our role in bringing together authorities and community leaders to champion initiatives that will create harmonious communities, whether it is through education, environment, health, or community projects,” he said in a press release.

In 2018, LBS partnered with MDKS and the District Education Office to host an Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination clinic for 45 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah and Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasangan.

The project was a success and three students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah achieved 6As in the exam, making their school the best performer in Kuala Selangor.

Yang Dipertua of MDKS Rahila Rahmat commended LBS’ participation in aiding the Kuala Selangor community, adding that many residents have seen their lives improve as a result.

“With the RM3 million fund, we will be able to launch various initiatives that address the needs of the local people and positively impact future generations of Kampung Kuantan,” she said in a press release.

The partnership between LBS Foundation and MDSK was officiated in a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony on February 23 at the Kuala Selangor Nature Park.

The event was witnessed by the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin who later participated in a mangrove tree planting ceremony.