Malindo to start KL-Hokkaido flights in March

Booking is now available at a promotional fare of RM799 for Economy Class and RM1,999 for Business Class. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Malindo Air will introduce its first destination in Japan, operating thrice-weekly flights for its new Kuala Lumpur-Hokkaido route from March 23, 2019.

The three flights are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

In a statement, Malindo Air said booking is now available at a promotional fare of RM799 for Economy Class and RM1,999 for Business Class, on Malindo Air website, ticketing offices, customer care centre and its preferred travel agents.

Malindo Air chief executive officer Chandran Rama Muthy said, “Hokkaido marks a new milestone, being the 17th country that we service in our network.

“We are anticipating good response to this route and looking at increasing the frequencies in the near future.

“With this, we also hope to bring in more international traffic to Malaysia, in supporting the local tourism and airport arrivals.”

Hokkaido is the second largest island, located at the northernmost prefecture of Japan. The city is known for its volcanoes, natural hot springs and ski resorts. — Bernama