5 free YouTube fitness channels to help you work out at home this year

NEW YORK, Feb 3 — If you want to get fit this year but you're not ready to commit to a gym membership, then YouTube's free workout channels are a good place to start. Offering a variety of trainers and workout styles so you can find out what works for you, they also give you the flexibility to exercise when and where is best for you, and all for free. Read on for a few of our favorites.

Yoga With Tim

If yoga is your thing then Tim Senesi can get you started with his 30-day yoga challenges, available for free on his YouTube channel, Yoga With Tim. Tim also offers videos for a variety of moods and ailments, whether it's to relax, work your core, or help with back pain. There is also a 30 Day Yoga Challenge to get you started and an online handstand course so you can master the challenging position safely at home.

Blogilates

Those who like an upbeat workout to get them going should try Blogilates, a series of energetic Pilates-inspired workouts led by creator Cassey Ho. Cassey's videos work different body areas depending on your goals, while still promoting body positivity, and, thanks to many being under 15 minutes, Cassey makes it easier to squeeze in a quick workout.

The Body Coach TV

British trainer Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, is known for his 90-day transformations in which he helps whip you into shape with meal plans and regular exercise. His YouTube channel The Body Coach TV focuses on HIIT workouts with plenty of back-to-basics and beginners videos for those just getting started, as well as intermediate and advanced levels. For those who really need to kick-start their routine there is also a 28 Days of Sweat program to follow.

FitnessBlender

Although there are plenty of HIIT and strength training exercises here for a challenging workout, FitnessBlender's YouTube channel does what it says and blends together a range of workouts to make their videos accessible for all. Users can find yoga and Pilates influences, plenty of warm up, cool down, and stretching options, as well as practical advice on working out and eating right. Over 500 videos are available with users able to search for workout style, length, intensity, muscles used and more.

Love Sweat Fitness

Launched by Katie Dunlop after losing 45lbs in her own quest to be fitter and healthier, Love Sweat Fitness offers a range of fitness videos to get you in shape as well as personal stories from Katie on how she achieved her own fitness goals and an insight into her own routine. With a focus on motivation and positivity Katie also had a 5 Day Motivation Challenge for those weeks when you need help staying on track. — AFP-Relaxnews