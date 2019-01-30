Kim Kardashian sees red for Valentine’s Day

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her KKW Beauty brand has three new red shades dropping just in time for Valentine’s Day. — Picture via Instagram/kimkardashian

NEW YORK, Jan 30 — Kim Kardashian launched her first-ever red lipstick earlier this month, and now it looks like she’s on a roll.

The reality TV star and makeup entrepreneur has revealed that her KKW Beauty brand has three new red shades dropping just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The trio comprises ‘Hot Sauce,’ a fiery chilli-red hue, ‘Candy Apple,’ a deeper ruby tone, and ‘Cherry Pop,’ a rich crimson shade.

Each of the lipsticks will launch at the KKW Beauty Californian pop-up store on February 3, before going on sale online on February 5.

The Creme Lipsticks come in the brand’s signature transparent bullet casing and are accompanied by a corresponding lip liner crayon, for precise application.

As always, Kardashian has proven to be the best model for her creations and has been snapped wearing all three new shades.

The move comes days after the much-hyped launch of Kardashian’s debut red ‘Classic Red Crème Lipstick’, which is described by the brand as her “interpretation of the iconic & timeless staple”.

But the star isn’t just celebrating Valentine’s Day with lipsticks—she is also using the holiday to drop a trio of new perfumes under her KKW Fragrance label.

The new scents — which are a continuation of the heart-themed fragrances ‘BFF,’ ‘Bae,’ and ‘Ride or Die’ that she launched for Valentine’s Day in 2018 — are named ‘Baddie,’ ‘Wifey’ and ‘Baby Girl’, and are set to go on sale at the pop-up store on January 30. — AFP-Relaxnews