Be the fairest one of all: Beauty tips for the Malaysian bride

Selecting the right products is essential to tie your bridal look together. — Pix courtesy of Instagram/makeupbynatasya

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — It’s easy to forget how important a bride’s makeup can be amidst the frenzy of searching for the perfect wedding dress.

Even if you manage to don your dream gown, your makeup can ultimately make or break the look.

Natasya Ramleh, a freelance makeup artist working with dUCK Cosmetics for The Wedding KL, shared some tips and tricks with Malay Mail on how brides can go about achieving a beautiful glow for their big day.

Personal style

“First and foremost, you should consider your own personal style. You have to figure out from the get-go if you’re the type of person who likes natural makeup or heavy makeup,” she said.

From there, brides-to-be should use their personal style as a blueprint for choosing the right makeup artist.

According to Natasya, the makeup artist’s approach to beauty should always suit the client and not the other way around.

Malaysian weather

The hot and humid Malaysian climate is also an important factor to consider when planning the look to ensure that the makeup can withstand the elements throughout the day.

“Bridal makeup doesn’t have to be thick but it should be long-lasting. Prepping your skin and choosing the right products can make a lot of difference.

“Makeup artists always say that to have good makeup, you need to have good skin. Before the wedding day, brides should already have a few months of skin prepping done with proper skincare and beauty routines,” said Natasya. One of the bridal makeup looks featured on Natasya’s Instagram.

Get that facial

It is also a good idea for brides to go for a facial one or two weeks prior to give the skin a much-needed boost and prepare it for the big day.

Starting off with well-looked after skin will help foundation, concealer, and other base makeup to stay looking flawless as the wedding progresses from day to night.

Heavy or natural?

When it came to the question of going for heavy makeup or a more natural finish, Natasya said a bride could go for two different looks depending on the occasion.

“For solemnisation ceremonies, it’s usually a good idea to go for natural and classic looks. You’re going to have your wedding pictures for the rest of your life so you want the look to be timeless.

“For your reception, you can go a little heavier on the eyes or wear a bright red lip to spruce up the look,” she said.

Keep that dress in mind

If you’re leaning towards using bold hues, make sure to keep the colour of the dress in mind when selecting cosmetics as a stark contrast between one’s makeup and gown has the potential to add on a few years

“As a makeup artist, we usually advise clients to avoid bright colours when wearing a white dress. For example, a red or dark-coloured lip can age you if you’re in a white gown.

“But if you’re wearing a very colourful dress, you can afford to play with colours and give yourself a nice bridal glow,” said Natasya.