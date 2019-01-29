Adidas Basketball and Damian Lillard introduce the Dame 5

Adidas and basketball star Damian Lillard introduce the Dame 5. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 29 — Adidas Basketball has teamed up with US basketball star Damian Lillard once again, this time introducing his fifth signature shoe, the Dame 5.

The new silhouette has been designed for ultimate control on the court, with full-length Bounce cushioning bringing the stability needed during play, a lightweight upper and padded collar offering comfort and support, and the addition of a zonal herringbone traction to help improve grip.

Three designs of the Dame 5 are slated to drop on February 1, with the People’s Champ and All Skate a nod to Lillard’s love of boxing and skating respectively, while the YKWTII pays homage to Lillard’s top scoring abilities and his infamous celebration.

New colourways of the shoe will also be released throughout the year inspired by different aspects of Lillard’s life, starting with the Suga Gee on March 1, honouring Lillard’s mother with one of her favourite colours, and followed by the DameGoose on April 5, this time inspired by the colours of his favourite childhood bike.

La Heem, The Dream will drop on May 3 with Lillard explaining that “La Heem is my alter ego. It’s a Muslim word, but it just started cause my cousin would always say La Heem. It [represents] the best of the best. It’s a Muslim word that means to be ahead of or to be passing. It’s kind of [become] my thing. It’s like everything else I do, I’m La Heem.”

The Dame 5 will be available beginning February 1 on adidas.com priced at US$115 (RM473). — AFP-Relaxnews