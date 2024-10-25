PUTRAJAYA, Oct 25 — The Cabinet today provisionally approved amendments to the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code related to cyberbullying that will be tabled this parliamentary meeting, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the Online Safety Act will also be brought to Parliament this meeting.

“I would like to stress that, overall, the steps we need to take to close the loophole would help us take more decisive action against those who are cyber bullies, because at this time, from the government’s findings it shows that there is no accurate definition for the bullying crimes including cyber bullying.

“So, this (Bill) will be brought up in the parliamentary session, by December for its second teading,” Fahmi told reporters at his ministry here today.

The Bill is for a new law that deals with the procedures and enforcement of a “kill switch” to enhance cyber security.

It also aligns with the federal government’s decision to mandate licensing for social media providers effective January 1, 2025.

Exact details of the Bill are unknown for now, the proposed law’s purpose is to make social media service providers and internet messaging service providers accountable for negative content on their platforms such as scams, cyberbullying, posting and sharing child sexual abuse materials, as well as harassment and sexual extortion.