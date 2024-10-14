KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Khaulah Ashaari, the daughter of Al-Arqam founder Ashaari Muhammad, today insisted Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and its members did not follow the teachings of her late father’s deviant cult.

In a press conference today, she insisted that GISBH was purely a business and not a religious group that followed the “Aurad Muhammadiyah” ideology of the cult leader also known as Abuya.

“At GISBH, we are consistent not to practise any teachings that have been declared as religiously deviant or wrong.

“Some may know that we have gone through courses set by the authorities including the religious department,” Khaulah said during the news conference in Shah Alam.

Khaulah then said that religious authorities monitored GISBH and its other entities to ensure they did not relapse into deviancy.

She further claimed that schools operated by GISBH in Selangor taught the syllabus set by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais).

“The schools follow Jais’ syllabus and they monitor the syllabus,” she claimed.

However, she then suggested that the alleged deviant teachings within GISBH could be isolated incident, by offering that she could not rule out the possibility of fringe groups still subscribing to the banned religious teachings.

During the press conference, Khaulah also sought to downplay the significance of the “Power Kaabah” song often linked to GISBH, saying it was made long ago.

The song is used to demonstrate the deviancy of GISBH’s religious beliefs.