KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — In Kuala Lumpur, Turkish food has acquired a reputation for hulking portions of kebabs, rice, flatbread and dips, designed for a communal meal with family and friends.

It’s different in Up KL, a hidden bar (hint: it’s upstairs) along the trendy row on Jalan Doraisamy, where you can nibble on Turkish bites while you drink or listen to “live” music on weekends.

The bar is popular with tourists who often head towards the coveted window seat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The concise menu brings traditional Turkish dishes in smaller portions and Mediterranean styled eats to the table.

Some Turkish dishes receive a modern makeover with tiny tweaks; for example, manti, the ever-popular meat-stuffed dumplings, are served crispy rather than just boiled or steamed.

Falafel & Hummus is the ideal starter with fluffy chickpea fritters, hummus and thin, shattering-crisp flatbread. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Falafel & Hummus (RM32) immediately sets a Turkish mood straightaway with its chickpea and vegetable fritters.

Shaped like tiny doughnuts, these are crusted with sesame seeds for an extra crunch and flavour.

Inside, they mix chickpeas with green peas to give it a green tinge.

Enjoy it with the hummus, which has a telltale smoky flavour, and the crispy flatbread.

Kumpir, a popular Turkish street food, is the ultimate potato mash-up with varying textures from crispy skin, creamy mashed potatoes layered with sour cream, cabbage slaw and corn. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Popular street food also gets a twist with their version of Kumpir (RM32), which is essentially a baked potato jam packed with toppings.

Instead of an oval shaped potato, it resembles a cup you dig into to find its creamy mash encased in crispy potato skin.

Each spoonful reveals layers of minced spiced chicken mingling with the mash and purple-coloured sour cream, while a topping of sauteed mushrooms and corn provides crunch.

Mediterranean inspired Squid & Butter Bean Ragu offers a light seafood dish to balance the heavier flavours. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Squid & Butter Bean Ragu (RM54) may look simple but it brings Mediterranean flavours to lighten up the meal here.

Perfectly cooked squid is paired with beans and chickpeas lightly tossed in a garlic aioli on the plate, contrasting with the richer Turkish dishes.

Anatolia Kebab (RM52 for lamb, RM48 for chicken) may look frighteningly laden with cream but the lamb kebab actually sits on a bed of creamy eggplant puree.

Scoop up the eggplant dotted with grilled cheese and the juicy kebab with the bread for a substantial meal.

Even the bread served here isn’t typical Turkish bread; you receive a bun and a focaccia-type bread with a crusty sesame seed layer.

Sweet treat comes in the form of a Pistachio Baklava served with ice cream. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Desserts are limited to two choices: either a Pistachio Baklava (RM28) or a Basque Burnt Cheesecake (RM28).

Served in a thin slice, thick cut homemade vanilla ice cream is sandwiched between the flaky pastry and ground pistachio for a cold, crunchy sweet treat.

The restaurant will celebrate Hari Raya with a special buffet spread on March 22 from 11am to 2pm.

Graze on Turkish and Mediterranean picks like mezze, kebabs, gozleme, pide, seafood skewers, followed by baklava, accompanied by a “live” saxophone performance from Luqman.

The buffet will be RM80+ per person. Kids below 6 years eat for free while kids below 12 years are entitled to a 50 per cent discount.

Look for the eatery located above a Thai shaved ice dessert house. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Up KL

40A, Jalan Doraisamy,

Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur.

Tel:014-6360401

Open: 5pm to 11:30pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 1pm to 2am (Friday to Sunday). Closed on Monday.

Facebook: @UP-KL

Instagram: @upkualalumpur

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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