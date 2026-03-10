KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) has released its 2024-2025 Statistics and Findings Report, shedding light on the pressing issues of violence against women in Malaysia.

The findings revealed a sharp increase in the total number of violence cases handled by WAO, rising to 7,939 in 2025, up from 5,209 in 2024.

The report highlighted significant increases across various categories of violence.

General inquiries surged from 2,691 to 3,952, while domestic violence cases rose from 1,162 to 1,759.

Additionally, the data indicated a worrying rise in relationship disputes, non-intimate domestic violence, technology-based harassment, sexual harassment, and child abuse, suggesting more complex and overlapping forms of gender-based violence faced by survivors.

A particularly alarming statistic was the more than doubling of technology harassment cases, from 92 to 251, emphasising the growing threat of digital abuse.

Vulnerable groups, including single pregnant women, trafficking victims, migrant domestic workers, and survivors of incest, had also seen increased victimisation, illustrating heightened vulnerabilities within these populations.

The demographic analysis showed that wives continue to be the largest category of survivors seeking shelter services, accounting for 60 cases in 2024 and 59 in 2025.

Additionally, intimate partner violence remained the most prevalent form of abuse, while cases involving ex-wives decreased from 11 to six.

The location data indicated that most residents in WAO shelters come from high-density states, with Selangor and Kuala Lumpur having the highest numbers.

The income profiles of the survivors showed that a majority fall within the lowest income bracket of RM0-RM1,500, with 68 cases in 2024 and 66 in 2025, which reinforces the urgent need for financial assistance, employment support, and economic empowerment services for these economically vulnerable individuals.

Based on the report, intimate partner violence remained the primary driver of shelter admissions, with husbands identified as the perpetrators in the majority of cases — 60 in 2024 and 59 in 2025.

Meanwhile, incidents involving biological parents have increased from five to eight.

Commenting on the report, WAO executive director Nazreen Nizam said the report should serve as a reminder that violence against women is not an isolated issue.

“It is not merely a personal problem. It is not about ‘other people’s household’ or ‘relationship problems.’ Violence against women is a structural issue.

“It is closely related to power inequalities, oppressive gender norms, societal stigma, institutional weaknesses, and gaps in protection within our laws and support systems,” she added.

According to Nazreen, the rise in cases clearly indicates that the need for support, protection, and reform remains urgent.

“In fact, this increase does not necessarily mean that violence is becoming more prevalent. It may also indicate that more women are bravely seeking help.

“When more victims dare to speak out, our systems must be ready to welcome them — with empathy, efficiency, and appropriate protection,” she added.