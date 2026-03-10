IPOH, March 10 — Two individuals were critically injured after being stabbed by a man believed to have been experiencing hallucinations at Jalan Taman Intan 2, Taman Bandar Baru near Kampar yesterday.

Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud said police received information from a 56-year-old woman who had been stabbed by her brother at about 7.35pm.

He said investigations found that the incident occurred in the living room of a double-storey house occupied by the suspect and the two victims, who are the suspect’s son and younger sister.

“The 22-year-old son was stabbed by his father three times on the left side of the neck, while the suspect’s younger sister was also stabbed once in the same area.

“Both victims are currently in critical condition and have been referred to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Nazri said the 58-year-old suspect, who is unemployed, sustained an injury to his left palm.

He said the incident was believed to have been triggered by the suspect experiencing hallucinations and that he had previously undergone psychiatric treatment at Hospital Fatimah Ipoh.

According to Mohamad Nazri, the suspect has been referred to Hospital Tanjung Rambutan. — Bernama