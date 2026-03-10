PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — Counters for the Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0 (PRM 2.0) will be temporarily closed from March 19 to March 25 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The Immigration Department (JIM) posted on X that the closure involves all immigration offices handling matters related to the programme nationwide.

“Important Note: Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0 will end on April 30, 2026,” it posted.

PRM 2.0 is an amnesty scheme for illegal immigrants to voluntarily return to their home countries. Under the programme, they are exempt from prosecution while allowing them to regularise their status by paying compounds for certain offences.

The programme has been implemented since May 19, 2025.

The government had approved the extension of the programme from May 19, 2025, to April 30, 2026, covering Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Under the programme, a RM500 compound is imposed for offences of entering and staying in Malaysia without a valid pass or overstaying beyond the pass expiry, while a RM300 compound is imposed for violating pass conditions. — Bernama