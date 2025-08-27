KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Once a home delivery set-up, Sinkhek Peranakan Cuisine is now a weekend-only eatery located in Tanjung Bungah, Penang run by three cousins honouring their grandmother’s Nyonya recipes.

Since opening in 2022, they have earned a devoted following for their dishes like nasi ulam, ju hu char, otak-otak.

Staying true to their origins though, they also deliver to the Klang Valley, so catch them when they post their schedule on social media.

On offer is an array of frozen items, also found on their menu, which you can heat up when Nyonya food cravings hit hard.

Occasionally, a weekend special would appear like their Penang Nonya Lemak Laksa (RM20).

That same Penang Nonya Lemak Laksa will be heading to Singapore on September 6.

Unadorned, their Penang Nonya Lemak Laksa is creamy with chunks of deboned fish and soft fresh rice noodles. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This version definitely wins the award for an abundance of toppings from coral lettuce, pineapple, onions, cucumber and bunga kantan, just like how one would load up at home.

Cut calamansi lime is also found inside the bowl, uplifting the gravy with a hit of tanginess.

Even the flaked fish was a generous portion too.

Creamy, yet light on the tongue, the gravy tends to be milder in spices, reminiscent of flavours a grandmother would cook up at home.

Once everything is mixed together, it becomes a pretty hefty bowl together with the soft, fresh rice flour noodles.

On their list of pre-packed items, there’s Pork Belly Kari Kapitan, Nonya Rendang Babi, Otak-Otak, Lorbak and Sambal Belacan.

The packing for the frozen items were impeccable, sealed in vacuum packed bags, ensuring no spillages.

Nonya Rendang Babi packs a meaty, creamy punch with a mild spiciness. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Each vacuum bag is layered with brown paper too and labelled for easy reference.

Nonya Rendang Babi (RM38) is chunky with pieces of meat, cooked till fork tender and coated with that rich coconut gravy.

It’s drier than what I prefer but this makes each bite full of flavour.

An extra effort included a separate vacuum packet of finely sliced turmeric leaves, just to give the whole dish a final flourish.

Lorbak can be easily air fried until each roll is crispy without any oily residue. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Lorbak (5 rolls for RM31) was easily crisped up in the air fryer within 10 minutes, emerging tanned brown without any oily residue.

With Nyonya food, the taste differs with each family so there is a wide spectrum of flavours.

For me, the Lorbak is not too heavy with five-spice powder, like the ones I have tried before and it’s generous with meat that is cooked well.

However, another friend found it a little sweet as she benchmarked it to her family’s version.

Lorbak is filled with tender pieces of meat (left) and the Sambal Belacan (right) is the perfect balance of spicy, sour and sweet. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

And last but not least, the Sambal Belacan (150 grams for RM11), an essential part of any Nyonya dining table.

This one was a keeper – potent with chillies and belacan – whetting one’s appetite with its beautiful balance of spicy, sour and sweet.

Sinkhek Peranakan Cuisine

4, Jalan Sungai Kelian,

Tanjong Bungah,

George Town, Penang

Tel:014-2456808

Open: 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 9pm (Friday), 12pm to 3pm (Sat and Sun)

Facebook: @Sinkhek

Instagram: @sinkhek

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.