KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — We know steak sandwiches. And also Japanese sandos. But have you eaten the Big-Size Felix Steak Sandwich at Sando-icchi?

Inspired by Tokyo’s Stabler, this sandwich is dominated by beef cooked medium rare, barely held together with toasted bread.

The meat is cut into small, elongated pieces, making it easier to chomp down on the tender-juicy pieces, rather than one big piece of steak.

Peanut Butter Double Beef Bacon Cheese Sandwich is stacked with beef patties and an unlikely combination of peanut butter, cheese sauce and beef bacon. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s all about the meat here, completely without those pesky greens that’s just a distraction from the star of the show.

In the beginning, there was a choice of black pepper or truffle sauce with the meat.

Customer feedback for the truffle sauce has led to that sauce being temporarily unavailable until they work out a solution.

When I sampled the truffle sauce on an earlier visit, I found it mild but complemented the juicy meat well even though it already stands out on its own.

Perhaps a classic mustard may suffice but let’s wait for their tweak. Meanwhile, there’s still the black pepper sauce for the steak sandwich.

It’s RM28.80 with the black pepper sauce and RM30.80 for the truffle sauce version.

With just six types of sandwiches on the menu, where four of them are beef, it’s truly a meat lover’s paradise.

There’s two selections for those avoiding meat, in the form of a Fried Shrimp Sandwich and a Scramble Egg with Egg Mayo Sandwich.

The other beef sandwiches are built around beef patties with various flavours.

California Double Beef Cheese Sandwich has pickled, sliced cucumber and beef patties slathered with cheese sauce and caramelised onions. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

California Double Beef Cheese Sandwich (RM24.80) is a worthy number two pick with its light tasting cheese sauce topped with caramelised onions.

Cucumber slices lightly pickled help ease any richness you may experience as you’re chomping down on this sandwich.

Peanut Butter Double Beef Bacon Cheese Sandwich (RM28.80) sounds like a train wreck with its crazy flavours but that unlikely peanut butter does work well with the beef patties.

All I wanted was more of the peanut butter though to make its creamy nuttiness more prominent as the sandwich was dominated by the cheese sauce.

The beef bacon served sliced would probably be better served crispy or even smoked for more flavour to this whole combination.

Having made many egg sandwiches at home, I really enjoyed the ultra-creamy and fluffy Scramble Egg with Egg Mayo Sandwich (RM16.80).

Scramble Egg with Egg Mayo Sandwich gives you a full on yolk experience with its creamy, fluffy textures. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Technically it’s not scrambled but more like a soft, fluffy omelette combined with a creamy mass of chopped egg mixed with mayonnaise.

There’s just a ticklish taste of vinegar too, helping your palate adjust to all that creaminess wrapped in the sandwich.

With the hype surrounding this sandwich place, one really needs to beat the crowd by arriving early.

Due to heavy demand for their sandwiches, be early to order your sandwich at Sando-icchi or you may leave empty-handed. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

As the small team copes with the heaving demand, they now take a break between 3pm to 5.30pm to replenish their stocks, before serving eager diners for dinnertime.

Limited tables, around five (expanded from just three), are found inside the small dining area.

Most diners eat and go, allowing you to grab a seat once your order is ready. However during lunch time, if a big group is there, this may take longer.

One can take away your sandwich and head upstairs via the escalators to the first floor or Level G3, where there’s long tables and chairs for communal sharing as people use that for work or a quick meal, right across Christina’s outdoor dining area.

As seats are limited inside the eatery, head up to level G3 for these communal long tables to eat your takeaway under the skylight. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Sando-icchi

Lot No. 56, Level G2,

Publika Shopping Gallery

Solaris Dutamas,

1 Jalan Dutamas 1,

Kuala Lumpur.

Directions: Look for Baskin-Robbins on level G2 and walk out the glass doors, turn right and walk down to reach Sando-icchi, which is next to Chagee.

Open daily: 10am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10pm or until sold out.

Tel:017-7763603

Instagram: @sandoicchi.my

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.