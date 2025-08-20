KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Saizeriya, known in Japan for their very affordable Italian-food (with a Japanese touch) is set to open a branch right here in Malaysia.

The firm made an announcement confirming the branch, wholly-owned, online.

While neighbouring Singapore has had a Saizeriya store since 2008, this will be the first one here though no details of the store has been mentioned besides an announcement.

The chain has over 1,600 outlets worldwide, with branches in Taiwan, Japan and China besides Singapore.

Known for its low-priced takes on Italian fare such as pastas and pizzas, Saizeria, often nicknamed ‘Saize’ for short first opened in 1967 in Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture.

Its founder Yasuhiko Shogaki’s aim was to offer authentic Italian flavours at an attractive, affordable price point.

Will Saizeriya manage to meet those goals in Malaysia? We’ll have to wait and see.