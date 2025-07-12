KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — A chicken frankfurter, warm and gently taut, tucked into a soft, sesame seed speckled bun that gives at the edges. Topped with finely minced chicken seasoned with spices, onions, garlic and rich tomato paste. Crowned with zesty pickled onions and in the company of freshly fried fries.

The entire concoction, messy by design, is meant to be eaten hot and by hand, with nothing else needed beyond a jaunty stroll down memory lane.

This is the 1980’s Original Coney Dog at Dear, Patrick, a humble eatery nestled in a quiet corner of Bandar Sri Damansara.

Dear, Patrick is run by the father-and-son duo Patrick Chin and Mervin Chin. — Picture courtesy of Dear, Patrick

The goal here is not in chasing the latest Instagram food trends but to indulge unapologetically in nostalgia.

Co-founded by the father-and-son duo Patrick Chin and Mervin Chin, Dear, Patrick is a paean to Western style classics such as their signature Sizzling Black Pepper Chicken and Ribeye Steak.

Patrick, now 63, is no stranger to hard work. “Before starting this restaurant, I was in the telecommunications business,” he shares.

“I have a vocational skill certificate and started working with my father right after school, fixing landlines and doing real hands-on, tough work.”

Those early days also shaped his earliest food memories. “Every time we completed a project, we would reward ourselves with a proper chicken chop. That became my comfort food. Simple, satisfying, and always felt like a celebration.”

Patrick’s Signature Sizzling Black Pepper Chicken (left). Patrick’s Signature Ribeye Steak (right). — Picture courtesy of Dear, Patrick

The name Dear, Patrick isn’t some branding gimmick; it’s personal. He explains, “Dear, Patrick came from my son Mervin, who is a chef. One day he got tired of hearing me complain that I could not find any proper old-school Western food so he decided to create a place that serves all the food I grew up loving.”

Thus Patrick’s cravings became the catalyst for Mervin’s filial homage.

There’s a quiet universality in Patrick’s story. For many Malaysians, especially those who came of age in the ’80s and ’90s, these Western dishes are familiar comforts.

For a hearty brunch, regulars turn to the Eggs and Hash Burger, a towering counterpoint to midnight roadside burgers, or the Grumpy Morning Big Breakfast, with the requisite inclusion of baked beans.

“Simplicity still wins,” Patrick says. “Some days, we just want to scroll Facebook and enjoy a meal without guessing what is inside.”

And therein lies the charm of Dear, Patrick. Here, a burger is still just a burger, not an experiment in molecular gastronomy.

But that doesn’t mean the menu is frozen in time. About 80 per cent of it leans into nostalgia – think milkshakes and sizzling plates – but Mervin’s culinary instincts nudge it gently into the present.

Patrick says, “The other 20 per cent is more modern because of my son’s influence. Mervin introduced me to Japanese dishes like tamagoyaki and mentaiko, and I actually grew to enjoy them. This restaurant reflects both my past and my present. It tells my story and also my connection with my son.”

Eggs and Hash Burger (left). Grumpy Morning Big Breakfast (right. — Picture courtesy of Dear, Patrick

In that spirit, newer dishes such as the Bulgogi Beef Tamagoyaki Bowl (“It’s seriously delicious. Please come and try it,” Patrick exhorts) and Japanese Curry Katsu Chicken Don have earned their place alongside the classics.

Opening any food business is rarely straightforward, and for the Chins, the challenges were no different.

Patrick shares, “Everything is expensive now. Renovation, equipment, ingredients, even making small changes can cost a lot. We focused first on what was essential. Then we slowly added the rest.”

As befitting an experienced businessman and a chef entrenched in the food industry, their approach was steady and considered. The restaurant’s evolution was incremental – décor upgrades followed months after launch, a pastry and pizza kitchen is only just nearing completion, and draft beer is soon to arrive.

Bulgogi Beef Tamagoyaki Bowl (left). Japanese Curry Katsu Chicken Don (right). — Picture courtesy of Dear, Patrick

Patrick says, “It takes time and patience, but that is how we managed to grow the business bit by bit.”

Equally thoughtful is their pet-friendly policy – an intentional choice informed by personal experience. The cosy outdoor area now regularly sees diners accompanied by their four-legged companions.

Patrick explains, “We have a pet at home too. We know how nice it feels to bring your furkid out and still enjoy a meal together. If more come with their pets, we will happily expand the space. For us, family includes the furry ones too.”

The cosy outdoor area now regularly sees diners accompanied by their four-legged companions. — Picture courtesy of Dear, Patrick

Don’t forget the desserts and milkshakes. Dear, Patrick excels in satisfying the sweet tooth with retro hits such as their old-school Banana Split and Mocha Chocolate Milkshake, as well as more decadent items like their Sizzling Dark Chocolate Brownie with Madagascar Vanilla Ice Cream, and Patrick’s Favourite Cheesecake.

Banana Split (left). Mocha Chocolate Milkshake (right). — Picture courtesy of Dear, Patrick

At the end of the day, Dear, Patrick is not just a restaurant; it’s a son’s love letter to his father, written not with pen and ink, but with meals that mark birthdays and celebrations.

Or as Patrick puts it, with the smile of a proud father: “Mervin made a menu just for me. It is his tribute to my memories and cravings.”

Sizzling Dark Chocolate Brownie with Madagascar Vanilla Ice Cream (left). Patrick’s Favourite Cheesecake (right). — Picture courtesy of Dear, Patrick

Dear, Patrick

15, Jalan Damar 15/1,

Bandar Sri Damansara, KL

Open Tue-Sun 11am-10pm

Phone: 017-271 6648

IG: https://www.instagram.com/mydearpatrick/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/mydearpatrick.kl/