KAJANG, June 24 – At first glance, it resembles a typical bowl of curry mee but for the pale, coconut milk-laced soup.

This, of course, is the famous Penang White Curry Mee.

Ah, but we aren’t in George Town but in a somewhat obscure coffee shop in Bandar Teknologi Kajang.

Surrounded by car workshops and hardware stores, Kopitiam Home Delight can be a bit of a challenge to locate.

Kopitiam Home Delight in Bandar Teknologi Kajang. — Picture by CK Lim

But those willing to drive a few rounds looking for an available parking bay will be well rewarded by a transformative bowl of noodles.

Transformed, once you stir in the big dollop of curry paste – an enticingly deep chilli red – into the creamy white broth.

There are the other ingredients, sure: the toothsome noodles; slices of tender, poached chicken; slippery cubes of pork blood; slivers of bouncy cuttlefish; plump seehum (blood cockles); crunchy bean sprouts; and chewy taupok that soaks up all the goodness.

Salted Butter Kopi (left). Butter and Kaya Toast (right). — Pictures by CK Lim

But the real magic lies in that marriage of coconut milk broth and fiery curry paste. Full of heat and umami, complex and comforting in equal measure.

There is more to Kopitiam Home Delight than its Penang White Curry Mee though.

We begin the way we do at every kopitiam we visit; kopi, roti bakar and half-boiled eggs. This is both a ritual and a necessity for us after all these years.

One of us will order a robust cup of kopi O as always; the other more adventurous, trying a frothy cham or a hor ka sai whenever the opportunity presents itself.

The cartoon mural on the feature wall. — Picture by CK Liz

Kopitiam Home Delight’s beverage menu offers a Salted Butter Kopi, so naturally we had to try it.

You might not think butter belongs in coffee, but that pat of salted butter turns the traditionally bitter brew into something smoother and aromatic. This is a cup that is savoury, silky and smoky all at once.

Dip some butter and kaya toast into this, and you might forget to save some to dip into your half-boiled eggs! (We certainly did.)

While waiting for our noodles, we can’t help but notice the cartoon mural on the feature wall; itself an unusual shade of turquoise not commonly used in other kopitiams.

Dry Chicken Curry Wantan Mee. — Picture by CK Lim

Whimsical and – dare we say – kawaii, these illustrations paid homage to familiar Cantonese opera characters.

It’s a touch of homey-ness that pervades the entire shop. Indeed, the dining space is clean and unostentatious. A place for regulars to gather, enjoy a meal and catch up on the latest news.

That is, a true kopitiam for kopitiam lovers like us.

Our mains – the noodles – arrived not long after we had finished our toast and half-boiled eggs. Truth be told, I hadn’t expected much when I ordered the Dry Chicken Curry Wantan Mee. Something saucy rather than soup-based, for variety.

But sometimes, a casual choice delivers an unexpected jolt of delight.

An utterly rich and creamy bowl. — Picture by CK Lim

Let’s begin with the wantan mee: taut and springy, with that unmistakable “QQ” chew the Taiwanese revere. Not the soft, forgettable kind but noodles with a real bite. More al dente, in fact, than the pastas at many an Italian restaurant in KL.

Both the chicken and curry are well matched: the former tender and properly seasoned; the latter is well spiced, redolent with the aroma of a good curry paste.

Elevated beautifully by a handful of crispy fried pork lard, this dish is a very welcome surprise.

Ultimately, it’s the Penang White Curry Mee that is the star of the show here. An utterly rich and creamy bowl that most tables order; at least a bowl if not two.

Sometimes the supporting cast can shine too – it’s the intense Salted Butter Kopi and excellent Dry Chicken Curry Wantan Mee that will have me returning for more.

Kopitiam Home Delight 家喜茶室

No. 4, Jalan 1/6,

Bandar Teknologi Kajang, Selangor

Open Mon-Sat 7am-4pm; Sun closed

Phone: 016-698 8012

• This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

• Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.