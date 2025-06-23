PETALING JAYA, June 23 — This Ipoh curry mee stall located in Restoran Do Re Mi 123 will be serving its last bowls of curry mee there today.

Stall owner Yap Kian Fung confirmed that he will be opening at Restoran BK 33 Kopitiam on June 26.

Yap has garnered a solid fan base for his rich curry mee offerings served with poached chicken and roast pork over the last18 years.

His devoted diners made a beeline to this Ara Damansara coffee shop.

Today is the last day to relish this bowl of rich curry 'mee' with roast pork and poached chicken at Ara Damansara Restoran Do Re Mi 123 before the stall relocate to Bandar Kinrara on June 26. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

A year ago, Yap told Malay Mail he felt business had dwindled, most probably due to the rise of new coffee shops around the area.

Moreover with the heat, many diners avoid the coffeeshop during lunch time as the main dining area is not air conditioned and protected by canopies to ward off the glaring sunlight.

2. One can also opt for dry curry 'mee' with roast pork and smooth poached chicken served with a bowl of soup on the side. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Yap, who lives in Puchong, decided to relocate his stall to Bandar Kinrara, an area with higher foot traffic.

Getting into Restoran BK 33 Kopitiam was not easy as many others were also bidding for the spot but luckily he succeeded.

Stall owner Yap Kian Fung has been selling curry mee for about 18 years. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This morning, his assistant was going around their current space to inform their regular customers about the move which has been kept under wraps until now.

Yap is hopeful business will improve there, especially since the coffee shop is air conditioned, making it easier for office workers to grab lunch in a cooler space.

Currently a small bowl of curry mee with poached chicken is RM9, while the larger size is RM10.

For the roast pork curry mee, it’s RM10 for a small bowl and RM11 for a big bowl.

Their new place of business starts from June 26 at Restoran BK 33 Kopitiam, Bandar Kinrara. — File picture by Lee Khang Yi

At the Bandar Kinrara place, prices for his curry mee will increase by RM1 but he will add an extra ingredient namely fuchuk to the bowl which is served with bean sprouts, beancurd puffs and a choice of meat like poached chicken or roast pork.

Ipoh Curry Chicken Stall,

Restoran BK 33 Kopitiam,

1, Jalan BK 5A/2D,

Bandar Kinrara, Puchong

(Business starts from June 26)

