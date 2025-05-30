PETALING JAYA, May 30 — Pan mee is fast becoming a crowd favourite.

What’s not to love with handmade noodles with a bouncy texture achieved without any trace of that pungent ammonia, paired with a comforting bowl of anchovy broth, vegetables and meat.

Typically an honest-to-goodness meal served at home for something quick and simple, it’s now found in stalls and even restaurants.

In a bid to win over Klang Valley taste buds, pan mee vendors from other states have opened here with their unique versions.

A brand from Kuantan pairs its hand torn mee hoon kueh with aged vinegar giving a tangy undertone to the wholesome broth.

Maybe it borrowed the idea from Shanxi in China, where aged vinegar often perfumes knife cut noodles there, as there’s a deep love for vinegar there.

Another brand from Johor would cook up bountiful bowls of mee hoon kueh laden with all sorts of ingredients like fried mackerel fish or even pork offal.

The latest to ride this handmade noodle wave is AhMa Pan Mee, opening in PJ SS2, in April.

This brand offers hand cut noodles, fashioned from a recipe passed down to the owner, from his wife’s grandmother in Raub.

The hand cut noodles have an enjoyable, springy texture. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s hooked diners up in Penang and they hope that the same winning formula will work here.

What’s promoted is their Combo Set for RM20.90, a complete meal with your choice of pan mee or rice bowl as the main with either a side dish or dessert with a drink of your choice.

It makes life easier as you get your food faster especially during peak times, since it narrows down your selection easily.

Pan mee is served with various broths like the original, curry, herbal or even a salted vegetable tofu. There’s also dry versions, using their chilli or even a mala version.

The Original Panmee (Soup) will resonate with those who love simple home-style flavours with that sweet broth, accentuated with those ultra springy noodles.

It veers from what we’re used to, using a minced pork and salted mustard greens mixture and tender pork belly sliced thinly as toppings, giving it a mild flavour like how your grandmother would make it at home for you.

You still have familiar favourites like sayur manis, crunchy golden fried ikan bilis, a whole egg with jammy yolk and homemade shallot crisps.

What you may miss though is the piquant chilli sauce as this bowl is paired instead with soy sauce and chopped chilies.

Dining here is pleasant with its air-conditioning to counter the brutal heat but tends to be super packed during lunch time. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

I’m happy tucking into this bowl full of goodness, especially since it’s an air-conditioned space, which is severely needed with this brutal heatwave we’re now experiencing.

The Dry Panmee didn’t hit me as hard as the soup version, as I felt the noodles tend to be a little softer and the dark soy sauce mix lacked that sweet-savoury flavour I prefer.

Dry Panmee (left) tends to have softer noodles but the dark sauce (right) doesn't give that much needed sweet savoury flavour. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

You’re given their dried chilli sambal on the side but this one lacked that dizzy spiciness one needs to boost the flavours in the bowl.

Instead, the Curry Panmee may be a punchier choice with the springy noodles, as the curry is a fiery one with pork belly slices, long beans, beancurd puffs, fishballs and a hard boiled egg.

Curry Panmee is a fiery bowl loaded with beancurd puff, hard boiled egg, fish balls, pork belly slices and long beans. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

If ordered a la carte, the pan mee is RM13.90 per bowl, while the Fried Pork Belly Panmee is RM17.90.

Their pan mee is made more interesting with the side dishes, good for sharing with others. Or just select the set meal as you get to nibble on individual portions.

Nestum King Oyster Mushrooms (front) are lovely bites with the crunchy batter but the Fermented Bean Curd Marinated Pork Belly (back) tends to be over fried with slightly dry meat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The Fermented Bean Curd Marinated Pork Belly (RM18.90) is rich with the fermented bean curd flavour but each golden brown piece is over-fried, losing that much needed juicier bite for the meat.

Go instead for the Nestum King Oyster Mushrooms (RM10.90 for a full portion) with the crunchy bite dotted with slightly sweet Nestum and the spongey fungi.

Even the Deep Fried Homemade Fish Tofu (RM10.90 for a full portion) is a great pick with its soft, creamy centre and a touch of fish paste, which is easily demolished in a few bites.

Desserts are jellies with honey, herbal or osmanthus flavour. Or try the Peanut Tofu Fa from the set meal with a soymilk pudding topped with crushed, toasted peanuts that is not too sweet yet refreshing to help clear the palate.

Deep Fried Homemade Fish Tofu (left) makes for a fantastic snack and Peanut Tofu Fa (right) is refreshing and fragrant dessert to end the meal here. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Drinks are part of the set meal like good-for-you herbal tea, luo han guo with longan, hawthorn and plum plus honey lemon. The flavours aren’t too heavy, keeping you refreshed.

Caffeine addicts can order Hor Ka Sai or Kopi, with a top up of RM3.10 for the set meal.

There’s also rice bowls paired with Special Soy Marinated Pork, Hua Diao Marinated Pork Belly, Hakka Style Braised Pork and Sesame Oil Chicken.

Dining in is pleasant with its modern aesthetic featuring dark wood accents.

Peak times tend to be chaotic though but there’s counter seats for one or two diners to enjoy their meal quickly.

As it’s near the police station side, parking is a little easier compared to the middle of the busy square in SS2.

Located at the row of shophouses behind the police station, this is the quieter side of SS2, making it slightly easier to find a parking space. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

AhMa Pan Mee, 191,

Jalan SS2/24,

SS2, Petaling Jaya.

Open daily: 10am to 9pm.

Tel:011-33881373.

Facebook: @ahmapanmee

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

