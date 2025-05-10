SEMENYIH, May 10 — It’s hard to guess what weather we’d experience on any given day, even with constantly updated forecasts. One minute it’s dark and stormy; the next it’s super sunny and as hot as the Sahara.

When it leans towards the latter, we relish a chilled main dish to cool off with. This, surprisingly, isn’t all that common even with our equatorial climate.

Which is why the Hiyashi Chuka at Rakuki Coffee in Semenyih is such a lifesaver, a boon for our parched throats and dulled palates alike.

Rakuki’s Hiyashi Chuka doesn’t veer far from the Japanese original: cold noodles that are topped with thinly sliced cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and chicken ham as well as ribbons of omelette. A small jug of homemade dressing arrives alongside our plate for us to pour the homemade dressing before mixing it all up.

Oh so refreshing.

The space itself benefits from a certain Japanese minimalist vibe, with wooden furniture and white surfaces. A spot of colour and whimsy thanks to a feature wall of artwork.

Wall of artwork (left). Pour the homemade dressing before mixing (right). — Pictures by CK Lim

Rakuki doesn’t try to be anything more than a warm and cosy family-run café. Which is quite touching, honestly.

Many regulars return to Rakuki for their delicate – both in flavour and appearance – signature drinks. Head barista and co-owner Wenjie will be more than happy to check what you feel like having on any particular day and make the appropriate suggestion.

A warm and cosy family-run café. — Picture by CK Lim

On my first visit I had their Cococha – a bracing blend of powdered green tea, coconut water, milk and cream. There are three options for the powdered green tea: genmaicha, hojicha or matcha.

I chose the genmaicha for its nutty, toasty aroma which went well with the slightly sweet coconut water and not too cloying cream. It is, there’s no denying it, a beautiful beverage with the “cloud of green” floating on a “lake” of pristine coconut water but it’s very tasty too.

Another favourite is their Not A Pie where a blend of Fuji apple juice and green tea is slightly spiced with a hint of cinnamon. Truly autumnal.

Cococha (left) and Not A Pie (right). — Pictures by CK Lim

For something more fruity and floral, try their Soon Lizi (pear juice, infused oolong tea, cream and elderflower) or the Berry Cloud (berries, espresso and jasmine tea).

Meals here at Rakuki revolve around Japanese comfort food staples. Nothing too fancy, but prepared with gentle care and a homey touch.

Their Japanese Curry Rice with Chicken Hanbagu is exemplary of this approach. A simple dish, surely, but elevated by the homemade chicken patty. (No pork is served here.)

Japanese Curry Rice with Chicken Hanbagu (left). Kimchi Chicken Hanbagu Sando (right). — Pictures by CK Lim

If you prefer bread, try the Kimchi Chicken Hanbagu Sando. The same homemade chicken patty, together with a fried egg, kimchi, green coral and gochujang mayo, sandwiched between two thick slices of Japanese milk toast – absolutely divine.

It’s interesting to note that even the kimchi is homemade; which gives it a tangier, slightly less funky taste compared to the store bought variety.

This homemade kimchi is also employed in one version of their popular Yaki Onigiri Set. Two rice balls are grilled and wrapped in nori (dried seaweed). These are served plain, with egg (tamago) or with a kimchi filling, and accompanied by a seasonal side dish and bowl of miso soup.

Another comforting rice dish is their Mapo Tofu Rice. This admittedly has its origins in Sichuan, China but has been adopted by many kitchens in Japan. Rakuki’s take has minced chicken and tofu cooked in doubanjiang (spicy bean sauce).

Pair this with a side of Tori Karaage – the quintessential Japanese fried chicken – for some crunch to contrast with the softer texture of the tofu.

Mapo Tofu Rice (left) and Tori Karaage (right). — Pictures by CK Lim

Finish your meal with some pour-over coffee. Rakuki has the requisite espresso-based drinks menu, of course, but given the Japanese café theme, there’s nothing like a cup of slow brewed coffee.

Wenjie tells me that they currently source their beans from Hani Coffee & Roastery in Bangsar. He recommended the Ethiopia Kurume Koke G2, a natural processed coffee with notes of grapes, strawberries and black tea.

Finish your meal with pour-over coffee. — Pictures by CK Lim

We take our time to pour the filter coffee into our cups, sipping slowly to better appreciate Wenjie’s craft. It’s not hard to imagine that we are in Tokyo or Kyoto rather than Semenyih.

With food and coffee made with such love, it doesn’t really matter where we are, really.

Rakuki CoffeeNo. 13-1, Jalan Kiara 1, Kawasan Perniagaan Kiara, Semenyih, SelangorOpen daily (except Thu closed) 11am-9pmPhone: 011-1080 3815IG: https://www.instagram.com/rakuki_coffee/

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

