KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 – My best friend from Italy is coming to town this weekend. We have known each other for over two decades now (and counting).

So what better dish to whip up for this “Weekend Kitchen” than a pasta that even his Italian mamma would approve of.

My rosemary sausage fusilli has ingredients one might associate with Italian cooking – a tri coloured fusilli pasta (a nod to the green, white and red of the Italian flag), sprigs of fresh rosemary – and some that aren’t as indelibly linked, including Italian sausages, which are in fact an American invention.

Tri coloured fusilli pasta — Picture by CK Lim

Still, it is the thought that counts. (Or do I mean the taste?)

This is a dish that is a celebration of a friendship across borders, spanning two continents and twenty-plus years. And a dish you ought to make in your own home, to savour its intense flavours and to exult in la vida dolce – Italian for “the sweet life”.

Indeed, may you luxuriate in this pasta vida dolce!

Rosemary Sausage Fusilli

You can use any type of pasta you like but I have always had a soft spot for fusilli thanks to how its corkscrew shape retains so much of the sauce.

Here I have used a tri coloured fusilli; the Italian flag is officially known as the Italian Tricolour, after all. The green comes from the infusion of spinach purée; the white is the original pasta colour, which is more yellow-hued thanks to the addition of egg yolks; and the red from tomato paste.

Sprigs of fresh rosemary — Picture by CK Lim

There’s nothing quite like fresh rosemary from one’s garden or from a small pot on your warm kitchen windowsill. Its scent goes well with the Italian sausages, which are typically seasoned with fennel.

From the more Asian side of my pantry: chilli paste and king trumpet mushrooms. The former is far more fiery than Italian peperoncino; the latter more easily available than porcini or chanterelles.

King trumpet mushrooms — Picture by CK Lim

Ingredients

1.5-2 litres water

500g tri coloured fusilli pasta

2 tablespoons salt

A handful of bacon bits

3 Italian sausages, sliced into chunks

Olive oil

1 tablespoon chilli paste

2 large garlic cloves, sliced thinly

2-3 king trumpet mushroom, sliced

2-3 sprigs of fresh rosemary, leaves only

Sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

More fresh rosemary leaves, for garnishing

Method

Using a large pot, bring the water to a boil before adding the salt. Wait until the water returns to a rolling boil before adding the fusilli pasta.

There is no need to add oil to the water; simply stir the pasta constantly for the first minute or so to prevent them from sticking. Cook till almost al dente, as the pasta will continue to cook when tossed with the hot sauce later; approximately two minutes less than the cooking instructions on the pasta box or packet.

While the pasta is cooking, heat a large pan gently over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, reduce the heat and add the bacon bits.

Italian sausages are typically seasoned with fennel — Picture by CK Lim

Stir the bacon bits and allow the fat to render. Once the bacon bits have started to crisp and develop a golden brown colour, remove from the pan using a slotted spoon and allow to drain dry on some kitchen paper towels.

If there is enough rendered fat remaining in the pan, add the chunks of Italian sausages directly into the pan. If the pan looks a bit dry to you, add some olive oil and allow to heat up before adding the sausages.

Stir occasionally, ensuring to clip the sausage chunks to allow for even browning. Once they are cooked, remove from the pan using a slotted spoon and set aside.

Add a bit more olive oil and heat again over medium-high heat. Add the chilli paste and stir until aromatic before adding the sliced garlic.

The pasta is well spiced with chilli paste and aromatics — Picture by CK Lim

Stir again until the garlic is aromatic, then add the mushrooms. Once the mushrooms are well coated with the chilli paste and garlic, add the rosemary leaves; we add these near the end to allow them to perfume the sauce but not get burnt.

The idea here is to ensure the pasta is eventually well spiced with chilli paste and aromatics.

Once the pasta is ready, drain and transfer directly to the pan of sauce. Toss the fusilli with the sauce; add some reserved pasta water, if necessary, to loosen the sauce.

Taste and season accordingly with salt and pepper. Plate the pasta and garnish with some fresh rosemary leaves. Serve immediately.