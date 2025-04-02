KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Tired of frou-frou places with tiny portions when you’re looking for hearty, unpretentious food?

Maybe it’s time to give The Meat Experts a spin for lunch or dinner if you’re in the Damansara Heights neighbourhood.

Finding the place may be a little challenging for those unfamiliar with the area.

A crowd favourite from previous days is the Bacon Fried Rice with a crispy bacon and sunny-side up egg

The Setiabistari area, which is also home to the Stella Maris International School, can get crowded when it’s time to pick up the children so one needs to detour through a side road, passing the long queue of waiting cars if you’re there for lunch.

The big plus point about this area though is ample parking especially during the weekends and dinner time.

In the old days, this was where many trekked to Checkers Restaurant which served up caveman portion pork ribs. Sadly, that iconic place has since closed.

Don't forget to add on the Niman Ranch sausages like this Apple Gouda Uncured Sausage and Andouille Sausage served with mustard and caramelised onions.

Instead, this row of shophouses is now home to an Italian restaurant, Kumi which serves top notch Eurasian food and The Meat Experts.

Long ago, The Meat Experts was a casual deli offering sausages and meat, imported and distributed by the company.

Enterprising minds decided to offer simple, cooked food that didn’t stretch the pocket for lunch.

Word got out and you would see those who worked in the neighbourhood heading there for a quick meal as they took their mid-day break.

The quiet place was my usual hide-out for a quick, satisfying meal.

And next to it, there was Suka Benih roasters that ran a casual coffee spot, fueling me with a cup of java to get me through the day.

High on my order list were staples like Bacon Aglio Olio Spaghetti and their Johnsonville sausages. Another crowd favourite was the Bacon Fried Rice.

It wasn’t fancy, just plastic tables and chairs but it was a pleasant dining experience since it was at the terrace.

Now the place has been spruced up as the deli has been shifted to another lot next to the Italian restaurant.

Grilled Angus Ribeye makes a good dinner treat just before the sun goes down with mashed potatoes and a mesclun salad.

The deli has also been remade into a mini mart since it offers more than just meat and sausages. One can also pick up wine, various drinks, cheese, sweets and chocolate.

The corner space has also been converted into a cosy air conditioned dining area with an open kitchen.

You may hear them cooking up orders but there’s no threat of lingering smells on your clothes, thanks to a powerful exhaust.

Dining on the terrace is also improved with overhead fans to keep away the heat.

The mini mart has a symbiotic relationship with the restaurant too, where drinks purchased there can be enjoyed at the restaurant, without any corkage charge.

Eating here was like meeting an old friend, my Bacon Aglio Olio (RM28) as it’s been years since I had it.

It isn’t fancy with fresh pasta but the al dente pasta tossed with olive oil, garlic slices and a tinge of spiciness, delivers satisfaction. Heat levels can be adjusted upwards too.

The pasta gets a big dose of flavour from the generous bacon bits.

Bacon Fried Rice (RM25) from their specials menu is also laden with the cured meat, mingling with the rice topped with a sunny-side up egg with an oozy yolk.

The bonus is an ultra crunchy bacon slice which shatters when you bite into it.

The fried rice, although it’s got wok hei, wasn’t separated properly, leaving a few clumps.

The deli counter offers sausages, fresh meat cuts and marinated meat. There’s also stuffed portobello mushrooms and stuffed red bell pepper.

Like the previous time, sausages are a big draw here, appearing on most tables to share or maybe as Bangers and Mash.

Various marinated meats can be selected from the counter to be cooked like this juicy Smokey Paprika Pork Shoulder.

Previously they served Johnsonville sausages but now they have swapped it for Niman Ranch sausages that use meat free from antibiotics and added hormones.

Select from an assortment of 9 varieties including bratwurst and uncured sausages.

The Apple Gouda Uncured Sausage (RM8) has a sweeter bite with a little oozy cheese while the Andouille Sausage (RM8) has a lingering taste of Cajun spices.

It’s served with soft caramelised onions and two types of mustard.

Inside the restaurant, it's a cosy dining area where there is an open kitchen.

There’s also a range of marinated meats at the counter, where various pork cuts from Iberico skewers, pork belly, pork ribs and pork shoulder can be found. Chicken chop with peri peri or sweet garlic is also available.

Smokey Paprika Pork Shoulder (RM10 for 100 grams) was tender, juicy with just a hint of spiciness to perk up the meat.

The fresh meat section also has steaks, lamb rack, Iberico pork collar, pork shoulder and more.

For a quick steak fix, the Grilled Angus Ribeye (RM39 for 100 grams) is just right with juicy meat that is not overcooked. I would have preferred a stronger sear for my steak but I guess one can’t complain as the meat was tender and medium rare, as requested.

The Meat Experts is a casual dining spot with ample parking, especially at night and on weekends.

It’s served with a whole roasted garlic bulb and salt. I ended up mashing the soft garlic with the salt to make a flavourful creamy garlic paste for my steak.

Sauces can also be added like Spicy Asian Chimichurri, Herbed Butter, Bourbon BBQ Sauce or Red Wine Aujus. I found the Red Wine Anjus (RM7) tends to be quite watered down in terms of flavour, so skip this.

Add ons like creamy mash potatoes, coleslaw, fries and mesclun salad can also be ordered. Prices range from RM6-7 for the salad.

There’s also a small selection of artisanal ice cream and their signature salted brownie for dessert.

The Meat Experts, 9, Lorong Setiabistari 2, Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur. Open daily: 10.30am to 9.30pm. Tel:012-3096839. Instagram: @themeatexperts Facebook: @meatexperts

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

