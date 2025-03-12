KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Two Malaysian restaurants have been included in the 2025 edition of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ extended 51-100 list, with Dewakan in Kuala Lumpur making a return and Au Jardin in Penang appearing for the first time.

Dewakan, led by chef Darren Teoh, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Known for its pioneering approach to utilising local Malaysian ingredients in a fine dining setting, the restaurant placed 46th on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2019, the first and only Malaysian restaurant to achieve this to date.

It repeated the feat when it placed 50th in the 2022 version of the list.

Dewakan was also awarded a Michelin star in the inaugural edition of the guide and received a second star in 2023, becoming the first — and still only — Malaysian restaurant with this distinction.

Along with Dewakan, Au Jardin was also awarded a Michelin star in the inaugural edition of the guide, which it has retained since. — Picture from Instagram/restaurantaujardin

Au Jardin, which enters the list at No.100, is located in Penang and serves French-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on local sourcing.

The restaurant’s menu highlights seasonal ingredients, with many sourced from within Penang.

The 1-50 list for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 will be announced on March 25th, live from the Grand Hyatt in Seoul, South Korea.