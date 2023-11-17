KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― In an award ceremony for the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2024, Dewakan was given two Michelin stars.

In last year’s guide, the restaurant had picked up a one Michelin star.

When he picked up his award, chef Darren Teoh from Dewakan proudly credited his team, calling them “kick ass”.

The ceremony also awarded Beta one Michelin star.

Beta joined last year’s winners for the one Michelin star, namely Au Jardin, Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery and DC by Darren Chin. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

In addition, 25 new Michelin Selected restaurants for KL and Penang were announced.

This included Nasi Lemak Tanglin for their Damansara Heights branch, making it the first restaurant in KL being honoured for nasi lemak.

The winners for the Michelin Guide 2024, November 17, 2023. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

