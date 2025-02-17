KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — When it comes to chicken rice, Seremban is most definitely not the place you’d head to for a good one.

But maybe we shouldn’t be so quick to judge as brands from Seremban that migrate to the Klang Valley have gained a lot of traction with their version of this favourite dish.

The latest to open here is Zhai Hong Golden Chicken Rice.

Braised Chicken Feet is separated to protect your white shirt from being drenched with all that good-for-you collagen in the broth. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s got ties to the infamous “Diamond Chicken Rice” or Restoran Chai Hong that was once notorious for “whacking your wallet.”

When they decided to bow out in 2020, the proprietors of Zhai Hong Golden Chicken Rice took over the premises and recipe.

Under their hands, the chicken is said to be slow boiled in a chicken broth for an hour. Once ready, it’s plunged into an ice cold water bath.

Firm chicken livers (left) have creamy centres while the rice (right) has plump, individual grains. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Weight matters a lot here. Like sumo wrestlers, bigger is better and only hefty tai shan kiok chickens of at least 2.3 kilograms are allowed the privilege of being anointed golden status.

This chicken is subjected to many rules like an unruly teenager. This even includes a no hanging ban as it can dry out the whole chicken since the aim is to lock in as much moisture as possible.

All these efforts are rewarded with an exceptional chicken where the meat has a firm, supple texture.

Sour and Spicy Mustard Green Soup perks up appetites with its tangy taste. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Even how it’s presented is different.

The chicken is placed on a bed of cucumbers, keeping it pristine white and far away from the soy sauce concoction right below.

There’s also a pile of crunchy, ultra fresh coriander that garnishes the chicken, complementing the flavours.

Bean Sprouts (left) are decent but nothing beats Ipoh’s plump specimens while chunky ginger sauce (right) is also used. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

You get the taste of the chicken first, where the meat is firm to the bite. And if that’s too subtle for your fussy palate, zoom in on the soy sauce.

It seems this soy sauce is specifically ordered from a factory to pair with the poached chicken.

With such a large sized chicken, portions are much bigger and super satisfying if you’re seeking protein.

This poached chicken isn’t allowed to be hung up to prevent loss of moisture. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The Quarter Chicken (RM35) with drumstick and thigh will feed two ravenous souls well.

For those who hate to share, there’s a choice of chicken from breast, drumstick, wing or thigh, accompanied with their oil rice that will set you back from RM9.90 to RM14.90.

Braised Chicken Feet (RM10) offers a bona fide boost of collagen. It’s given a refined air, where the lower leg is separated, allowing you to nibble on it without alerting the etiquette police.

A steady stream of diners will walk in to this place that opens till 4pm, allowing for a super late lunch. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

There’s also a sheet of beancurd skin draped around it that soaks up the good-for-you braising liquid.

Even the humble Chicken Liver (RM6) has a firmer exterior that yields a creamy centre. The rice leans towards firmer, plump grains, making it so much more pleasant to eat.

Sour and Spicy Mustard Green Soup (RM12) isn’t the most piquant but the kai choy or mustard greens are cooked to a smooth texture.

Spot those golden chickens that decorate the front of the restaurant. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The Bean Sprouts (RM6) don’t hold a candle to the Ipoh variants though so skip this unless you’re not fussed.

On the side, there’s chunky ginger sauce and a milder chilli sauce to enjoy with your poached chicken.

Restoran Zhai Hong Golden Chicken Rice,

2A-G, Jalan Temenggung 29/9,

Bandar Mahkota Cheras,

Kajang.

Open: 10.30am to 4pm. Closed on Thursday.

Tel:011-11459948.

Instagram: @zhaihong_golden_cheras

Facebook: @zhaihong

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

** Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.