KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Some days, it’s a simple meal like nasi kukus that hits the spot.

There’s many variations of this steamed rice, curry and fried chicken combination in the Klang Valley but it is believed it originated from Kelantan.

It’s often served, wrapped in a brown paper allowing the curry to mix with everything.

For those who love their spicy food, it also comes served with this killer sambal belacan composed of fiery chillies.

This is one of seven branches that Nasi Kukus Dapur Mama has in the Klang Valley, Melaka and Kuantan. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This particular Nasi Kukus Dapur Mama was a random find in Taman Melawati when I was running an errand there.

Being unfamiliar with the area, I asked the people I was meeting up with, where I should go for lunch and this place came highly recommended.

Unlike your typical Malay restaurant, the set-up is similar to a fast food joint.

Order your food at the counter where various sets are available.

Most of the items are prepared already. All they need to do is assemble your meal once you place your order.

It's not your typical Malay eatery but it operates like a fast food joint where you order and pick up the food from the counter. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

You can pick up the brown paper parcel from the counter once it’s ready.

The sets (regular or special) offer better value. The difference is the special set includes pajeri nenas and half portion of salted egg.

Regular sets start from RM12.50 for the chicken except the ayam kampung which is RM15.50. One can add a drink for a combination set.

Here, it goes beyond just the typical ayam berempah.

One can select from ayam merah, ayam kampung and ayam kicap. And as a nod to its Kelantan roots, there’s also daging kerutuk.

Here, the eatery offers a variety of other types of protein to enjoy like the Kelantan 'daging kerutuk' that is tender. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Once you open the packet, it may look like a mess but that just means the curry has been absorbed nicely by your steamed rice.

I prefer using my hand to dig into the rice, as it’s much easier.

Mix in the sambal belacan too and feel that burning sensation at the back of your tongue. Luckily water is free on tap from a dispenser at the counter.

What I enjoyed was the crunchy fried chicken with its juicy meat. It feels more like a plain fried chicken though without a sprinkling of rempah on top.

With the daging kerutuk, it’s a huge piece of tender beef paired with the dark brown gulai using spices from Kelantan and santan.

The corner lot offers a breezy atmosphere while the dining space is modern looking. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Portions for the proteins are huge and satisfying since the Ayam Berempah Special Set is RM15.40 while the Daging Kerutuk Special Set is RM16.40.

It seems this place started out in Kelantan back in 1994, nurtured by Zalini Mohamed and her children.

It’s grown to have seven outlets in Kuantan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka.

Nasi Kukus Dapur Mama,

321, Lorong Selangor,

Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur.

Open:11am to 9.30pm.

Tel:013-6267929.

Facebook: @nasikukusdapurmama

Instagram: @nasikukusdapurmama

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

