KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — As I look back on 2024, it’s been one that I won’t forget purely because it’s not been a smooth one.

In the pursuit for good food, it has been an uphill battle searching for picks worthy of attention.

As costs spiral upwards and everyone tightens their wallets, eateries start compromising on quality.

Most times, it’s multiple visits to cover more of the menu and also to test that it’s still good.

Nevertheless, one can still find gems like these dishes that impressed me the most this year:

Lamb ribs from S.A.J. Bistronomy by Leen’s

Succulent. Charred. Meat that falls off the bone with just a prod of the fork. The whisper of Syrian spices.

That’s how amazing these lamb ribs are for me.

One can dip it into the smoked Greek yoghurt and mint salad to refresh your palate before diving in for another juicy bite.

Don’t overlook S.A.J. Bistronomy by Leen’s even as Leen’s Middle East Kitchen has the limelight now with its Bib Gourmand distinction.

Here, Ameer Alzalek showcases how far Syrian food like tabbouleh and kibbeh can be taken up the finesse ladder.

130, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.

A good bowl of pork noodles like this one from Mui Jie will nourish the soul — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Pork noodles from Mui Jie Pork Noodles

When the food is simple, it shines purely because of the ingredients and the cook’s skills.

And with pork noodles, it’s hard to get one where it nourishes the soul.

This home-based business nails it by using fresh ingredients, sourced from the wet market next to them.

Expect a wait for your bowl as it’s a small set-up operated by just Mui Jie herself.

493, Jalan PJU 1/6, PJU 1, Kampung Cempaka, Petaling Jaya.

Braised duck from Jin Ji Xiang is an eye opener as the meat isn’t gamey but tender — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Braised duck from Jin Ji Xiang

Warm your heart here at this obscure place tucked inside Ampang, where long forgotten dishes take centrestage.

Rarely have I seen a braised duck like this where the meat is tender and not gamey. It’s all thanks to the use of freshly slaughtered water ducks.

It just needs their own-made soy sauce that enhances the meat perfectly.

1B-00-01, Pangsapuri Melur, Merdeka Ville Apartment, 236, Jalan Merdeka, Kampung Baru Ampang, Ampang.

Snap! Be warned... Cocoraw’s Kunafa Chocolate Bar is addictive — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Chocolate Kunafa Bar from Cocoraw

It may be a fad but once you taste Cocoraw’s version of the super popular Dubai chocolate, you get dangerously hooked.

Here, the use of a semi-dark chocolate shell that encases the crunchy pistachio kunafa, balances out the sweetness better than the original’s milk chocolate choice.

And what’s even better is that distinct “snap” for each piece of the chocolate bar signifying the chocolate has been tempered perfectly.

Look for updates on how to grab your own chocolate kunafa bar on their Instagram: @cocoraw.me

Banana leaf rice at Achi Ayahdorai is taken to a different level with its ensemble of vegetables and side dishes with home cooked flavours — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Banana leaf rice from Achi Ayahdorai

I am always looking for a banana leaf rice place that isn’t just a cookie cutter place featuring the same old flavours.

At this Sea Park place, what stood out was their whole ensemble of vegetables infused with home cooked flavours.

You have that addictive fried cabbage and creamy snake gourd. There’s pineapple pachadi and cucumber with yoghurt too.

The side dishes you add on are also impressive like the unusual rendang lion mane mushrooms or the typical mutton varuval.

18, First Floor, Jalan 21/22, Sea Park, Petaling Jaya.

Denhygge Danish Restaurant brings us to faraway Denmark with their Marinated Herring Smørrebørd — Picture by Choo Choy May

Marinated Herring Smørrebrød from Denhygge Danish Restaurant

Once you try these Danish open-faced sandwiches, you will be making yours the same way with the tangy rye bread.

What makes each variation different here is how it uses their own made cured meats and various toppings flavoured just like how the Danish love it.

With this smørrebrød, it’s draped with marinated herring, layered with diced boiled eggs, mixed with a mild curry spiced mayonnaise and sliced red onions.

It’s a combination of creaminess with the briny fish, where the onions give it a freshness.

Check out the other smørrebrød combinations or even their crispy fried pork belly and homemade sausages.

F13, First Floor, Heritage Lane, Empire Damansara Perdana, Petaling Jaya.

A Kelantanese dish, the ‘serati goreng’ or stir fried duck from Mok Yoh & Pok Kob Gulai Serati & Ayam Kampung is something you just want to eat with a plate of rice — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

’Serati goreng’ from Mok Yoh & Pok Kob Gulai Serati & Ayam Kampung

Duck is celebrated here in all of its glory at this Kelantan offshoot.

While the gulai is more famous, I prefer the serati goreng, where chopped pieces of duck are stir fried with sliced onions, chillies and spices.

It’s worth your time to pick through the bones to relish every bit of the fragrant meat.

Try also the ikan gelama bekok, where the fish is lightly salted and deep fried, where it’s a combination of juicy flesh and crunchy bones.

Persiaran Kosmos, Subang 2, Bandar Pinggiran Subang, Shah Alam.

‘Apom manis’ from Subang Jaya’s D’Rachna Recipe is delicious with its soft texture and the eggy and coconut milk flavours — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

’Apom manis’ from D’Rachna Recipe

Whenever I visit Penang, apom manis is a must for its soft texture and that irresistible egg and coconut milk flavour combination.

I was happy to discover that now I can get my apom manis in Subang Jaya, as D’Rachna Recipe is back to selling their apom manis at a roadside stall.

Eat them hot from the pan or take them home to savour it. My personal favourite is the brown sugar one.

Roadside stall at the end of Jalan USJ14/1L near Restoran Rion USJ and Restoran Yong Sheng, Subang Jaya,