KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — On TikTok, everyone has gone mad over the “Dubai Chocolate”, a chunky milk chocolate bar filled with a gooey mix of pistachio, tahini and crispy kunafa.

The craze was started by Dubai FIX Dessert Chocolatier who produces Can’t Get Knafeh Of It. FIX stands for freaking, incredible experience. (Knafeh is another spelling for kunafa which is actually a traditional Arabic dessert made with a spun pastry soaked in a sugar-based syrup.)

Limited numbers and restricted order times created a huge black market for the original. In fact, many resellers bring it all over the world, at exorbitant prices.

The popularity has spawned numerous dupes all over the world. Copycat recipes can be found on social media, allowing one to make one’s own without paying a fortune.

In Malaysia, there’s imported chocolate bars like the Vilinder brand from Riyadh. Local chocolatiers are also offering their version.

Interpretations of the viral chocolate bar have even spread to other treats.

You may find the pistachio paste mixed with kunafa, appearing in the layers of your chocolate cake. Or filled into chocolate flavoured tarts studded with pistachios for a truly chocolate decadence.

It’s also reimagined into cream puffs, croissants and cookie form. Everyone is catching a piece of this viral trend.

Some dupes are missing one ingredient though, which is the tahini. Out of the ones we tried, only Osha Terra includes tahini with their pistachio kunafa filling.

Here are four we think are worth the calories:

Vlinder Chocolate Crispy Kunafa & Pistachio

Vlinder Chocolate Crispy Kunafa & Pistachio offers a chunky bite with milk chocolate and pistachio ‘kunafa’ that remains crunchy for a long time. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The Saudi-made chocolate bar is brought in by Jaya Grocer and sold at selected outlets. Expect to fork out a whopping RM143 for a 240-gramme bar.

On their website, the Vlinder Chocolate Crispy Kunafa & Pistachio is retailed for 57.70 Saudi Riyal, which is about RM67.

The supermarket also brought in various flavours from the same brand, but the Chocolate Crispy Kunafa & Pistachio remains the crowd favourite.

Crafted with a Swiss milk chocolate, the thick block of chocolate is filled with pistachio kunafa.

If you’re recording an ASMR video, it will definitely catch the crunch as the crispy kunafa remains impossibly crunchy.

Some reviewers prefer this brand compared to FIX Dessert Chocolatier since it has a more intense flavour of pistachio.

Find it at Jaya Grocer at The Gardens Mall, K163, Plaza Shah Alam, D’Pulze, Eco Galleria, Intermark Mall, Eco Ardence, 1 Utama, KL East Mall and Lalaport BBCC.

Cocoraw Chocolate Kunafa

Cocoraw Chocolate Kunafa uses semi-dark chocolate, offering a not too sweet contrast with their crunchy pistachio ‘kunafa'. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Local chocolatier Cocoraw launched their own Dubai-inspired chocolate bar in May this year.

They use a semi-dark chocolate shell composed from pure chocolate couverture which is not too sweet and has a shiny appearance.

The chocolate is tempered for that distinct “snap” when you break it into pieces.

Compared to the milk chocolate bar used in the original version, the semi-dark chocolate balances out the creamy pistachio kunafa crafted from pure pistachio paste.

Each batch is made fresh, only upon order.

Get your hands on the chocolate bars by clicking fast when a new batch is released every Monday at 7pm. Follow their Instagram @cocoraw.me for updates.

Occasionally, limited quantities of the chocolate bars are available for walk-in customers. It’s priced at RM38 for a 140g chocolate bar.

Cookiecrumbs Pistachio Kunafa Cookie

Cookiecrumbs’ Pistachio Kunafa Cookie is every cookie monster’s dream with its rich, soft chocolate cookie filled with pistachio white chocolate ‘kunafa’. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Cookie monsters will love this version of the New York-style cookies filled with creamy pistachio kunafa. It also includes white chocolate.

Originally a special flavour launched in June this year, it’s now available all the time.

Bite into the chonky, rich dark chocolate treat filled with crunchy kunafa mixed with creamy pistachio paste and melted white chocolate.

Believe me, once you try one, you won’t want to share it with anyone else. We recommend getting a box of six cookies to share with others.

Find this at Cookiecrumbs Bake Shop’s KL outlets located at 111-1, Jalan Petaling; 1, Jalan Telawi 4, Bangsar; and E.G.-2.2, The Icon Tower, 1/68f, Jalan Tun Razak, Taman U-Thant.

It’s RM12.90 per cookie that weighs around 110 to 120 grammes.

Website: Cookiecrumbs.co Instagram: @cookiecrumbs.my

Osha & Terra Baklava Croissant and Cromboloni

Osha & Terra Baklava Croissant has many devoted fans flocking there to wait for the sale of these chocolate covered croissants filled with pistachio ‘kunafa’ mixed with tahini. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Worlds collide as French viennoiserie like croissants meet the Dubai chocolate at this bakery housed in Ken Rimba, Shah Alam.

Even before 3pm when orders can be placed, people are patiently waiting in line for these limited bites.

Here, it’s called Baklava Croissant. There’s also Baklava Cromboloni, a circular-shaped croissant-and-bombolini mutation, which has ultra crispy layers.

It’s double the pleasure at Osha & Terra, where you can also score Baklava Cromboloni with its super crunchy layers filled with pistachio ‘kunafa’ plus tahini and coated with chocolate. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s a decadent sight with chocolate glaze all over the croissant and cromboloni, where pistachio kunafa with tahini is layered inside.

You will find it’s tricky to eat straightaway in the cafe since they only dispense plastic utensils.

Instead, take home the sweet treats to enjoy it much later after a few hours. As time goes by, the chocolate glaze hardens a little, making it easier to handle.

The flavour of pistachio kunafa also develops deeper with time, making it a more satisfying bite than if you ate it freshly made.

It’s RM13.50 for the Baklava Croissant while it’s RM12 for the Baklava Cromboloni. Follow them on their Instagram: @oshadanterra for updates.

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

