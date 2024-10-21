SUBANG JAYA, Oct 21 — They’re back!

Nine years ago, D’Rachna Recipe captivated my heart (and tummy) with their apom manis, served at USJ 14’s Restoran Mei Sek.

It starts with a scoop of batter made with coconut milk, flour, sugar and eggs. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The stall operated by Penangite Divagaran Ganasan and his wife Fonsica Mikkel was only in business for one year and disappeared after that.

Divagaran tells Malay Mail the stall was closed as the whole family relocated to Kota Kemuning after he bought a house there.

They did try to start a stall in Kota Kemuning but many there scorned their apom manis, bewildered by why it didn’t have any peanuts or sugar, as they were more familiar with apam balik.

It takes deft hands to swirl the batter around the non-stick pan to achieve that wafer thin crispy layer. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

As there’s a large community of Penang natives in Subang Jaya, they’re more open to this type of crepe with a sweeter, eggy taste made with a thin batter of coconut milk, eggs, sugar and flour.

The edges of the thin crepe are crispy while the centre is soft, as it’s cooked in small non-stick shallow pans, where the batter pools in the middle.

In Penang, popular stalls are found in.Pulau Tikus. One in Swee Kong uses claypots and a charcoal fire to cook fluffy crepes while the tricycle stall in front of New Cathay cooks up their apom with a whole egg in the middle, using non-stick pans and a charcoal fire.

About three weeks ago, the couple decided to reopen for business. As their children had grown up, both of them had more time to operate this business.

Pick your favourite toppings -- like a sprinkle of brown sugar -- for the 'apom manis'. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This round, it’s a roadside stall but still in the vicinity of Restoran Mei Sek that is just round the corner.

If you drive down Jalan USJ14/1L, the stall is at the end of the road, in between the iconic corner coffee shops, Restoran Rion USJ and Restoran Yong Sheng.

It’s only open from 5pm onwards, allowing Divagaran to help out with orders once he is back from work, while his wife cooks the apom manis.

There are two types of egg 'apom manis', one with an egg cracked in the middle or another where the egg is completely mixed into the batter to give it a richer taste. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

So far, customers pop over to grab the apom manis for dessert or supper, after they eat dinner at the nearby coffee shops.

There are five types of apom manis to select from. Prices start from RM1 for the normal variant. An addition of 20 sen is levied for those with toppings. It’s RM1.50 for the apom manis with egg. The stall also offers a promotional price, where you buy five pieces of apom manis and get one free.

Once the edges brown on the side, it's time to take out the 'apom manis'. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The various toppings of corn, brown sugar and bananas cater to those unfamiliar with this type of pancake. My favourite is the brown sugar as it adds more depth of flavour to the soft apom manis.

For those who have tried the Penang version, opt for the one with egg. They will add a beaten egg to the batter to give it a richer taste. Or if you like your apom manis with a softer egg yolk, that additional egg can be cooked whole in the middle.

The 'apom manis' with egg has a pillow soft texture and an eggy fragrance . — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Here, their apom manis is served folded in the middle, making it easier to eat on the go, in case you cannot resist taking a bite before going home.

D’Rachna Recipe, Roadside stall at the end of Jalan USJ14/1L near Restoran Rion USJ and Restoran Yong Sheng, Subang Jaya. Open:5pm to 10pm. (Monday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday. Tel:011-26365571.

Look for D'Rachna Recipe at the end of Jalan USJ14/1L, where it's in between Restoran Rion USJ and Restoran Yong Sheng. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.