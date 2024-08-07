SHAH ALAM, Aug 7 — Super popular Mok Yoh & Pok Kob Gulai Serati & Ayam Kampung from Bachok, Kelantan are now here. At our very doorsteps, almost.

In Bachok, the eatery commands long queues from locals and tourists who want a taste of their famous gulai serati and serati goreng.

With this new outlet, that distinct Kelantanese taste is kept intact as they brought down the spices and ingredients from Bachok.

Serati or muscovy duck is an adventurous ingredient, which most Kelantanese food stalls in the Klang Valley shy away from, preferring the staple favourites.

Here, serati is shown off in two ways.

There's kerutuk serati, a type of gulai boosted with another layer of nutty richness with the use of kerisik (toasted grated coconut).

Serati Goreng combines chopped pieces of crunchy duck with sliced green chillies and onions. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Early birds can order the Nasi Dagang Kerutuk Serati (RM14). If not, opt for just plain rice.

The meat tears away easily from the bone. It does have a slightly firmer bite but it's not hard. As it's cooked in the gulai, you don't get any of the gamey smells that duck is often associated with.

The gulai is a blended balance of richness, sweetness and creaminess. You won't burn your tongue from the spiciness too, as the heat is tempered with the use of kerisik.

On another level, they also offer Serati Goreng (RM11).

It's essentially serati, chopped into smaller pieces and deep fried till crispy. It's fried with spices, sliced onions and green chillies, infusing it with flavour.

While I would have preferred larger pieces, it was an addictive dish that I slowly picked my way through. Those smaller pieces could also be due to the fact I got the last portion of the day too, as this dish sells out fast.

Not a fan of duck? Well, there's also Nasi Kerutuk Ayam Kampung (RM12).

Here the meat is soft and succulent with a rich curry, making it a great pair with the fluffy rice.

As the rice dish is only served with a dollop of sambal, you can add vegetables in the form of crunchy bean sprouts to your plate for an extra RM1.

I was curious about Ikan Gelama Bekok (RM20). It's popular in Kelantan but not seen everywhere here.

A classic Kelantanese item, Ikan Gelama Bekok is delicious. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The croaker fish is said to be lightly salted briefly and left to dry for a short time to preserve it.

Here, they deep fry it until it's crunchy outside. It's a fish you want to slowly relish, as the flesh flakes away beautifully and the side fins are crispy.

Other dishes include Gulai Kuning Ikan Aya, Gulai Ayam Bandar, Ayam Kampung Goreng, Daging Kicap, Daging Goreng, Ayam Halia and so forth.

Go early to grab the full spread of dishes here. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

On weekends, there's also freshly brewed coffee available.

On weekends, you can also have freshly brewed coffee with your favourite Kelantanese dishes. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The eatery is on the side of Persiaran Kosmos where Sany Char Koay Teow is their neighbour.

You can also Waze to the location or if you prefer not leaving home, they're also on Food Panda.

Mok Yoh & Pok Kob Gulai Serati & Ayam Kampung D'KL, Persiaran Kosmos, Subang 2, Bandar Pinggiran Subang, Shah Alam. Open: 7am to 3pm. Closed on Monday. Tel:016-2211759. Facebook:@MokYohPokKob. Instagram: @mypkgulaiseratiayamkampung

The eatery is located next to Sany Char Koay Teow, along Persiaran Kosmos. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.



