KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — When I was watching Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars, I had mad cravings for Korean food.

Even after it ended, the hype continues and it’s been Korean food almost every week.

The shiny allure of Palgaeook Korean BBQ centres around its chicken-centric menu. In a Korean BBQ world dominated by beef and pork, this place feels like a unicorn.

The feathered bird gets its spotlight here with menu selections of chicken thigh and various spare parts.

Here, the rule of the game is your table must order at least two servings of chicken.

Prominence is placed firstly on the meaty chicken thigh. Either go for the special soy sauce, simple salt and pepper or their spicy sauce.

Each portion is 300 grams, priced at RM33.

Since variety is the spice of life, there are other parts of the chicken to enjoy, like the neck, tail, soft bone and even the feet.

One item stands out especially if you watch K-drama... spicy chicken feet. It’s probably the second most mentioned food item in the dramas after jjajangmyeon, whereby the spicy chicken feet plays the faithful companion in numerous drinking sessions.

The show starts when the meat is cooked in front of you on an octagon-shaped grill. It’s been partly cooked already and is finished on the charcoal grill.

Each table has their own personal octagonal grill for the server to prepare the chosen chicken meat or spare parts in front of you. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Even on its own, the meat is juicy with a light flavour from the soy marinade. The spicy version leans more towards a milder version.

All around the grill, find various banchan and sauces. Fresh lettuce leaves are also given for you to make your wraps.

Each chicken thigh is grilled and cut for easy consumption with the assorted ‘banchan’ and sauces — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Here, there’s seaweed strips, good to wrap the juicy chicken meat. I liked that umami-savoury combination since I tend to pair seaweed with everything I eat.

With the banchan, the yuja white kimchi stands out. It makes a refreshing, crunchy bite with the sweet, slightly tart yuja fruit. Perfect for cleansing one’s palate.

For an umami kick, there’s finely chopped shiitake wasabi too. You can combine the meat with the creamy garlic sauce or spicy sauce, when making your lettuce wraps.

On the grill, there’s also corn cobs, cut into easy to handle ribs plus leeks that turn to sweet tasting greens after a stint over the hot grill.

Bulk up the meal with Rice Balls (RM20) or the Steamed Egg Bomb (RM18), if you prefer a protein rich diet.

Various side dishes like their Steamed Egg Bomb with piping hot fluffy egg adds a different flavour to your grilled items. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

A selection of cold Bibim noodle and hot soups with seaweed and clams, dried pollack or kimchi jjigae is also on the menu.

Order cold ‘bibim’ noodles or these rice balls to bulk up your meal here. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Here, they pair Busan fish cake on skewers with their Kimchi Jigae (RM25). It makes a change from the oden type broth and the kimchi soup here adds a layer of spiciness to the slightly chewy fish cakes.

Busan fish cake skewers are combined with Kimchi Jigae, where the slightly chewy fish cakes are given a touch of spiciness. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This busy Desa Sri Hartamas area is home to numerous Korean eateries including this one that opened in April this year. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Palgaeook, 42-G, Jalan 27/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 12pm to 3pm, 5pm to 12am (Thursday to Tuesday). Closed on Wednesday.

Tel:014-6501203. Instagram:@palgaeook

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

