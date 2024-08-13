KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Fancy smothering your sourdough toast with some avocado cream cheese spread? Or maybe quench your thirst with some avocado milk?

If this sounds right up your alley, then you’re probably a fan of Bo The Avocado already.

Founded by married couple Lee Huey Ping, 32, and Ho Kah Wai, 36, Bo The Avocado is a local purveyor of avocado-based food and beverages.

Founders Lee Huey Ping and Ho Kah Wai (left). Avocado Cream Cheese Spread (right). — Picture courtesy of Bo The Avocado

Neither hails from an food and beverage (F&B) background; Lee used to work as a financial analyst and an auditor while Ho comes from a banking operations background.

Instead, the pair was first inspired during their travels in Vietnam in 2019. Lee recalls, “We came across a very underrated dessert named ‘Kem Bo’, a sweet avocado based delicacy. The taste left a lasting impression and we both thought about introducing avocado in the form of an indulgence back to Malaysia.”

That idea eventually became a reality during the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple took a leap of faith and left their full-time corporate careers to launch Bo The Avocado in November 2020. They started with a kiosk in the KL city centre selling avocado smoothie beverages... and the rest is history, as they say.

Avocado ice cream (left). Lee at an event (right). — Picture courtesy of Bo The Avocado

Details matter. Their brand name pays tribute to the locale of their original inspiration; trái bơ trái bơ means “avocado” in Vietnamese.

Lee says, “Every product, be it beverage or food item, is carefully curated with the concept of infusing avocado and elevating the taste at the same time. Eliminating the common perception of avocados being bland.”

Such products run the gamut from Avocado Waffles to Avocado Muffins. Besides the OG Avo Milk, other avocado beverages include Signature Gula Melaka, Avo Coffee and Avo Satsumaimo (who knew sweet potato would work well with avocado?).

The OG Avo Milk (left) and Signature Gula Melaka (right). — Picture courtesy of Bo The Avocado

For everything green, creamy and tasty, Bo The Avocado has got you covered - or at least that’s the idea.

There is avocado ice cream - both the Original, which contains dairy, and a vegan version which is dairy-free. An assortment of Avo Slice and Guacamole Toasts, with partner toppings like Mayo Egg, Enoki, Tuna and Smoked Salmon.

Assortment of Avo Slice and Guacamole Toasts (left). Avo Lime Cheesecake (right). — Picture courtesy of Bo The Avocado

Those with a sweet tooth might appreciate their Avo Lime Cheesecake. All in all, it’s quite an expansive and varied menu... which makes sense with the number of outlets Bo The Avocado operates.

There are currently five active shops, with the most recent addition of Kajang (MKH Boulevard) and Pasar Seni together with the existing ones at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, The Exchange TRX and D'Network Setia Eco Park.

Lee shares, “Our goal is to establish 9-10 outlets for the year with our priority to establish a strong presence around Klang Valley before our next venture to other domestic states that are driven by strong avocado or healthy consumption demands.”

The approach the brand takes is to build and grow organically. To scale at an appropriate pace rather than rushing to expand aggressively.

Or as Lee puts it: “One avocado at a time. Each and every business is unique on its own. It is never a race against any competition nor time.”

Carving out their own niche in the market does alleviate the impact of competitors somewhat, it’s true, but no business is immune to ups and downs. Certainly not one that launched in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lee acknowledges such obstacles, most notably having to overcome “the wave of our economic instability especially the post lockdown period. The business underwent multiple adjustments in order to cater to the changes, e.g. (consumer) behaviour of eating out less and being more cautious on the price points.”

Another challenge was recognising and identifying their market demographics accurately. Lee explains, “Avocado is still considered to be a niche market in comparison to coffees or milk teas, hence it was crucial for the brand to position itselves in an ideal environment that is able to thrive.”

Manpower is a perennial issue in the F&B industry, with constant attrition and high turnover rates. Lee says, “We introduced a program that brings a much improved work life balance to all of our partners (team employees) with a salary scheme that is well above the minimum wage scale.”

Bo The Avocado’s staff with avocado-themed toys. — Picture courtesy of Bo The Avocado

This might account for the happy smiles on the Bo The Avocado team. (Perhaps the adorable avocado-themed stuffed toys help too, to keep things cheerful when the outlets get busy.)

Given that it will soon be the Mid-Autumn Festival, it comes as no surprise that Bo The Avocado will be rolling out their bestselling seasonal snowskin mooncakes soon.

This Mid-Autumn Festival, Bo The Avocado will roll out their unique Jade Marble Avocado Mooncake again. — Picture courtesy of Bo The Avocado

Lee says, “Our one-of-its-kind Jade Marble Avocado Mooncake will be making a return in collaboration with Bega, an Australian dairy and food company. The famous avocado pistachio flavour will also be available as well as another exciting new flavour to be announced later on.”

Bo The Avocado will also be expanding its menu of avocado toast and avocado coffee series, in response to demand for a wider breakfast and brunch menu.

Expect more Bo The Avocado outlets too. Lee shares, “We are in the midst of finalising new locations at Avenue K, Bangsar, Puchong and Damansara Heights/Bukit Tunku with wider seating arrangements, which will help to position our brand to be a more authentic chain instead of being a commercialised model.”

The future looks promising for the young couple and their steadily growing business. Or, to amend a popular saying: “The world is their... avocado.”

