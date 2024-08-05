SUBANG JAYA, Aug 5 — Chicken rice fans, this one’s for you!

Brand new Nasi Ayam SS15 is running a special opening offer of RM3.50 for their chicken rice. The no-frills eatery is opened by established fruit vendor KP Mak.

KP Mak’s Eden Mak explained that it’s not their first foray into chicken rice. Previously they operated four chicken rice eateries in Indonesia.

Look for the chicken rice eatery above fruit vendor, KP Mak. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

When the space above their fruit shop became vacant, they decided to open this place.

The interior is rather basic but clean and comfortable. You will find a few tables and chairs to enjoy your meal here. Some parts are still a work-in-progress like the door leading into the eatery.

On offer at this moment is just chicken rice and a daily soup. You get to select between chicken breast or chicken thigh with your rice.

A close-up of the chicken rice, with its deboned chicken thigh crowning an upturned bowl of rice that is fragrant and fluffy grains. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

As they use halal sourced ingredients, they proclaim that their chicken rice does not have any pork or no lard used.

The RM3.50 chicken rice price is applicable for dine-in customers.

For takeaways, it’s RM4.50, as they need to charge an extra RM1 for the takeaway container. Most patrons now know the drill and they bring their own containers to avoid paying that extra RM1.

What I noticed was most of their customers prefer to take away the chicken rice.

Most of their customers prefer to take away their chicken rice using their own containers to avoid paying an extra RM1 for the container. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

You place and pay for your order at the counter and they will send your food over.

My chicken rice arrived on a huge plate that could even fit a bowl of soup.

I ordered the chicken thigh, which was deboned and sliced. It came piled on top of the rice and garnished with fried chopped garlic.

The rice was fragrant and what I really liked was how it came with the separate, fluffy grains.

The grains weren’t broken but whole ones, so bonus points for that as some chicken rice vendors cut corners by serving broken rice grains.

From what I spied, they’re using jasmine rice.

The eatery has a very basic interior but it's comfortable and clean. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The sauces are served separately in a small dish, one side for the soy sauce and another side for the chilli sauce.

I liked how I could add soy sauce to my taste, as usually I prefer it less salty. The chilli sauce is also chunky and slightly spicy.

With the chicken, the meat isn’t mushy but firm. There are also no funky smells.

You also get a thin slice of cucumber rolled up on the side.

Do also order their soup of the day for RM2.50.

It was a soup with chicken feet, radish and arrowroot (fun kot). The flavours were sweet and intense, just like how my mother makes her soups at home. By that bowl of soup, you can taste that they don’t scrimp on the ingredients to make that flavour bomb.

The soup is an extra order with the chicken rice but the flavour bomb is worth it with radish, arrowroot and chicken feet. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

According to Mak, there has been a steady stream of customers since they started in July. Some even order the chicken rice in bulk for church gatherings or to feed those in old folks’ homes.

With regards to how long this RM3.50 chicken rice promotion will last, Mak explained that they still have not decided when to end it.

Later they will also offer whole chicken and different parts of the chicken with rice too.

Nasi Ayam SS15, 9-1, Jalan SS15/4G, Subang Jaya, Selangor. Open daily: 8,30am to 8pm or until finished. Tel:016-2836519. You can also join their WhatsApp group to be alerted on special promotions in the future.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.