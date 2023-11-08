KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2024 sees an addition of 13 new eateries that have been given the Bib Gourmand recognition.

This brings the total list to 45 eateries, where 20 are in Kuala Lumpur and 25 in Penang.

According to Michelin’s definition, the Bib Gourmand indicates their inspectors’ favourites and are establishments that their inspectors consider “good quality cooking for good value”.

These establishments fall within the category termed as “on a budget” and “a moderate spend”.

The new entrants to the list for Kuala Lumpur include Hor Poh Cuisine, Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice, Roti by d’Tandoor, Sek Yuen and Sri Nirwana Maju.

Located in Segambut, Hor Poh Cuisine is renowned for their Hakka fare especially the Thunder Tea Rice or lui cha while Sek Yuen is where everyone goes for old school Chinese banquet dishes like cold jelly chicken or Eight Treasure Duck since it was established back in 1948.

In last year’s Michelin Guide, Sri Nirwana Maju was on the Michelin Selected list. In visuals issued by Michelin on their Facebook page, they announced that the banana leaf restaurant located in Bangsar has now been promoted to the Bib Gourmand list.

They join the 2023 Bib Gourmand list of Kuala Lumpur eateries that includes Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh, Aliyaa, Anak Baba, Congkak (Bukit Bintang), Dancing Fish, De.Wan 1958, Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu), Hing Kee Bakuteh (Jalan Kepong), Lai Fong Lala Noodles, Nam Heong Chicken Rice, Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Klang Lama), Restoran Pik Wah, Sao Nam, and Wong Mei Kee.

In Penang, the new places added to Bib Gourmand are Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng, BM Cathay Pancake that serves apam balik, Ghee Lian that offers noodles including their signature green tomyum, Hot Bowl White Curry Mee, My Own Café which sells assam laksa, Nyonya laksa and spring rolls, Penang Road Famous Jin Kor Char Kuey Teow, Siam Road Char Koay Teow and Sister Yao’s Char Koay Kak.

On the Bib Gourmand list for Penang, almost half of those honoured are street food stalls.

The 2023 Bib Gourmand recipients were Bibik’s Kitchen, Bridge Street Prawn Noodle, Communal Table by Gēn, Duck Blood Curry Mee, Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee, Ivy’s Nyonya Cuisine, Ming Qing Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow, Moh Theng Pheow Nyonya Koay, Neighbourwood, Penang Road Famous Laksa, Rasa Rasa, Sardaarji, Taman Bukit Curry Mee, Teksen, Thara, Tho Yuen, and Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa.

An interesting observation is the Bib Gourmand list does not have any standalone nasi lemak or nasi kandar eatery even though these two dishes form an integral part of Malaysian cuisine.

The 2024 list of Michelin-starred and Michelin Selected restaurants will be unveiled on November 17 in Michelin’s award ceremony to be held at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

The full list of Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang can be found on Michelin’s website https://guide.michelin.com/my/en.