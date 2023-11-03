KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Maxis has kicked off a new campaign where they are giving an exclusive experience for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro customers. For a limited time, they are giving away an exclusive hotel stay and a Michelin-starred dining experience to customers who purchase an iPhone 15 series device with a Maxis Postpaid plan.

40 lucky winners to win a staycation at Hotel Stripes and dinner at Dewakan

From October 30 to November 30, 2023, Maxis will reward 40 lucky winners with an all-expenses-paid 2D1N stay in Hotel Stripes, Kuala Lumpur and dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant, Dewakan. The green telco will select 8 weekly campaign winners for a period of 5 weeks.

According to the terms and conditions, the winner is selected based on the order of the campaign entries received with every 15th campaign entry (up to 8 Campaign winners) will be selected winner. In their example, the 15th, 30th, 45th and so forth until the 120th campaign entry in the week will be considered for potential selection winners.

Advertisement

The accommodation at Hotel Stripes will be either King or Deluxe Twin bedding, subject to availability and inclusive of Afternoon Tea. Meanwhile, the dinner at Dewakan comprises 1 set Dewakan Tasting Menu with non-alcoholic pairing. The T&C also mentions that the campaign winner may bring a plus-one who must be at least 18 years old of age to enjoy the prizes.

How to participate?

To be in the running to win the exclusive experience, you can purchase a new iPhone 15 with the following eligible plans:

Advertisement

Normal Device Contract on Maxis Postpaid 139, 169, 199

Maxis Zerolution on Maxis Postpaid 109, 139, 169, 199

This iPhone 15 campaign is open to both existing and new customers. Participants must purchase the device from the Maxis Retail Stores or Maxis Online Store during the campaign period. Winners will be notified by telephone and Maxis will attempt up to 3 times to inform the winner. If all 3 contact attempts fail, Maxis reserves the right to select the next eligible Campaign winner.

The selected winners will then need to confirm their availability and RSVP for the available slots between November 17 to December 17, 2023, with at least 1 week advance notice.

For more information, you can visit Maxis’ promo page. — SoyaCincau