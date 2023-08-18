PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 – You can't go wrong with nasi lemak. And when it comes with a killer ayam goreng berempah, it's a crowd puller as in the case of the newly minted Nasi Lemak Shop.

Housed in a strip of shop lots known as the Oasis Business Centre, the eatery perks up the Bandar Utama neighbourhood with its menu of nasi lemak, noodles and an unlikely pairing of Korean bingsu.

Find this place hidden inside Bandar Utama BU4

The newly-opened place has a nice relaxing ambience

Opened a few weeks ago, the place is serving their pre-opening menu for now.

Their namesake is available in three iterations: You have the plain version, or paired with a choice of the fried chicken or sambal sotong.

It's the Nasi Lemak Ayam Goreng (RM15.90) that hits a chord with everyone here, as seen by its presence on almost every table in the eatery.

Let's strip down the elements on the plate. Firstly, the rice is a great version boasting fluffy grains with a distinct coconut milk fragrance.

The sambal is the thick type with less heat. One feels, while it doesn't stand out much, it makes for a pleasant sidekick for the rice.

With its thick texture, you may want to ask for more sambal since it just clumps together with the rice.

However, all is forgiven when you get to the fried chicken.

I tried this twice. My first time saw a slightly burnt chicken. It still tasted nice but was just a tad over fried. The second time, it was glorious with crispy golden skin and juicy marinated meat.

Hopefully they sort out the inconsistencies as that fried chicken is definitely the star of this dish.

On the side, you have the supporting actors like crispy ikan bilis and peanuts, giving the crunch and saltiness to the whole dish.

Skip the Nasi Lemak Sambal Sotong as it pales in comparison to the 'ayam goreng berempah' one

I had great expectations for the Nasi Lemak Sambal Sotong (RM13.90) but sadly it didn't make the mark.

The sotong wasn't hydrated enough hence it didn't have the supple bounciness you expect. Instead, the pieces were hard and slightly chewy. Some tweaks definitely need to be done here.

For those who don't like nasi lemak, there's a small selection of noodles. Pick from Asam Laksa, Prawn Noodles, Hor Fun Soup and Lontong Nasi Impit. The last two bowls are said to cater for those who prefer a less spicy taste.

There's a small selection of noodles on the menu like this spicy Asam Laksa

Now I was warned by the service staff of the spicy Asam Laksa (RM14.90) but since some have raved about it, I had to add it to my list of dishes to try.

And yes, that bowl of laksa was super spicy. So spicy that it overshadowed any tanginess you seek in asam laksa. Even the spoonful of har koh didn't help to temper its spiciness.

It may suit some but since I like a more balanced asam laksa, I reckon I will just stick to their Nasi Lemak Ayam Goreng Berempah next time.

The other draw here is the out of the box combination of Korean bingsu with local eats. One may say, why not cendol or ais kacang but I guess this version of fluffy shaved ice dessert appeals to those young at heart.

It definitely worked like magic as you will spy at least one bingsu on every table.

Chill with their Mango Bingsu to beat the heat

With six flavours to select from, I picked the Mango Bingsu which is a dreamy one with mango puree and slightly chewy mango pulp. You get to add boba as the toppings too but these ones are those that pop out liquid.

The Coconut Bingsu is a refreshing one with boba and toasted coconut flakes

For a cleaner taste, try the Coconut Bingsu with boba and toasted coconut flakes.

There's also Thai Milk Tea, Calamansi and Chocolate Bingsu. The bingsu is priced at RM14.90 per bowl. Either share one or treat yourself to one bowl to refresh your palate.

The drinks are served in tall tumblers with a cool steel look

And if you wish to beat any food coma, just down the row of shops, there's RaRa Coffee where you can chill and get a shot of caffeine.

Nasi Lemak Shop, G10, Oasis Business Centre BU4, Changkat Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya. Open: 11.30am to 8.30pm. Closed on Monday. Instagram: @nasilemakshop.my

