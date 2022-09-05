Your weekend will be made better with a serving of Teacher Saw Nonya Thai 'laksa' with its thick, fragrant broth. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 — While we can now eat out any time we want, it's nice to get some home-cooked goodness.

This time it's Nonya Thai laksa, thanks to a friend's recommendation. She had sampled this laksa once, courtesy of a friend, and managed to track down the "mysterious" supplier.

Apparently this Nonya Thai laksa used to be available only to family and friends. However, in December 2020, it was opened to the public for pre-orders.

The person behind this laksa is known as Teacher Saw, a nod to her profession. She only takes orders for the weekend since she's juggling work on weekdays.

All you need to do is place an order for the laksa before the cut off point for the week, which is Friday 6pm. You can select either Saturday or Sunday for your laksa treat.

The delivery time is from 9am to 2pm. Usually she will inform you once it's ready. If you want it delivered to your doorstep, she can arrange for delivery via a third party, provided charges are borne by you. Alternatively, you can opt to pick it up from her home located at PJ Taman SEA.

Your pre-order is packed in separate containers making it easy to assemble at home.

The price for one portion of laksa is set at RM11.80. Just pay for the laksa order ahead of time to confirm your booking.

Your takeaway comes in two parts. There's the blanched noodles topped with the garnishes and calamansi lime, while the laksa gravy is packed separately. You can heat up the thick gravy and assemble the laksa at home for a satisfying meal.

What's unusual is the mix of noodles. It's a combination of the usual smooth thick rice noodles we get with assam laksa and the thinner strands usually found with Thai laksa. Visually there's a difference but when you eat them — both have a smooth texture — you really won't notice much of a difference.

The creamy laksa gravy is thick with coconut milk and rich with kaffir lime leaves. The orange reddish hue is enhanced by the use of fresh turmeric. In terms of spiciness, there's a nice buzz of heat but it is not overpowering.

The garnishing is similar to what is served with assam laksa. You have cucumber cut into thin sticks, shallots, red chillies and shredded cabbage. What's different though is this version uses daun selasih or Thai basil leaves, which perfume the laksa beautifully.

You also have two pieces of deboned fish to bulk up the laksa. Add a squeeze of calamansi lime to cut through the richness of the gravy. There's also asam keping in the gravy which gives it a distinct tanginess.

Teacher Saw Nonya Thai Laksa, Taman SEA, Petaling Jaya. Order via WhatsApp to Tel:+6012-6188081 before the cut-off date of Friday, 6pm for that week. Facebook: @Teacher-Saw-Thai-Laksa-107189214576786