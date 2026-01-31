SEMENYIH, Jan 31 — The first thing to order at Full House Place is the chicken, specifically their Signature Jiang Nam Garden Chicken.

Presented with skin burnished to a careful bronze, every piece is crisp enough to register before giving way to meat that is firm and gently sweet.

A light brown sauce — soy-forward and savoury — glosses rather than coats, its purpose less to flavour than to underline what is already there. Coriander scattered over the top adds a clean, herbal lift, keeping the dish from tipping into heaviness.

This might be our favourite rendition of choy yin gai — literally translated from Cantonese as “garden chicken” — and that’s saying something.

Inside the restaurant, large round tables dominate the space. Each is anchored by a lazy Susan, signalling that this is a restaurant designed for sharing and efficient eating rather than solitary, lingering meals.

Inside Full House Place in Semenyih. — Picture by CK Lim

Full House Place’s cooking sits firmly within the Malaysian Chinese canon, with a Cantonese sensibility that prides itself on clarity and restraint. Their reputation hinges on the aforementioned choy yin gai, a free-range or kampung chicken valued for its firmer texture and pronounced flavour.

Unlike the soft, bland flesh of battery-farmed birds, garden chicken offers meat with supple depth rather than sludgy grease. Traditionally, such chickens are steamed or lightly seasoned, prepared in ways that keep things as simple as possible.

That philosophy extends across the menu.

Macau Fried Rice. — Picture by CK Lim

For carbs, we choose their Macau Fried Rice instead of plain steamed rice; a good decision as the dish announces itself with the aroma of high heat even before it reaches the table.

The grains remain loose and dry, carrying a faint bitterness from proper wok hei, with generous chunks of roasted pork folded through.

Signature Claypot Kangkung. — Picture by CK Lim

We need some vegetables too, of course. Their Signature Claypot Kangkung comes to the table still audibly cooking. Steam escapes as the lid is lifted, revealing water spinach that stays vibrant and taut.

Small pieces of fried pork lard soften into the greens, releasing savouriness that deepens as the dish sits. The sauce clings closely to the stems while the retained heat of the claypot keeps the flavours active until the final mouthful.

Four Heavenly Kings. — Picture by CK Lim

Four Heavenly Kings offers a nice contrast to the more basic kangkung. Here, petai, eggplant, long beans and okra are brought together in a spicy and heady sambal. A classic, executed perfectly.

Fried Sotong with Salted Egg Yolk. — Picture by CK Lim

Some seafood next: their highly recommended Fried Sotong with Salted Egg Yolk. Squid rings remain tender beneath a crisp batter that catches the rich sauce in thick, golden patches.

The salted egg yolk is creamy without becoming cloying, punctuated by crackling curry leaves and the occasional slice of chilli that cuts through the richness with brief, sharp heat.

Garden Chicken with Scallion. — Picture by CK Lim

Still, the standout dish remains their choy yin gai. During a subsequent visit, we try their Garden Chicken with Scallion.

Steamed plainly, the chicken gleams with its golden skin. Superior soy sauce is spooned lightly over the meat, pooling beneath rather than soaking through.

Fried shallots contribute a gentle crunch, while fresh spring onions add a clean, vegetal note. The dish is straightforward rather than showy, yet confident in the quality of its main ingredient.

Another winner.

Full House Place succeeds not only by their trademark garden chicken, however, but by serving all the familiar dishes you expect from a decent Malaysian Chinese restaurant and doing a fantastic job of it.

Just one word of advice: Come in a group, please — a full table means you can order more dishes to try!

Full House Place 聚福楼

18, Jln Eco Majestic 9/1B,

Eco Majestic, Semenyih,

Selangor.

Open daily 10:30am-2:30pm & 5-10pm

Phone: 016-230 2262

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.